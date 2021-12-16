“Kevin Durant is the best player on the planet, can’t wait to talk about him on Undisputed”: Skip Bayless is unsurprisingly unfazed by the Nets superstar’s roast

Is Fox Sports’ veteran analyst Skip Bayless heartbroken as his favorite player, Kevin Durant, said he doesn’t like Skip on Twitter?

There’s no doubt Kevin Durant is the best basketball player on the offensive side of the court. You wouldn’t have to watch the Brooklyn Nets play to see and believe in KD’s brilliance. Just watch Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless talk on his show “Undisputed” with Shannon Sharpe. Or follow his Twitter handle.

The 70-year-old is always on his rants trying to belittle LeBron James or singing praises for Kevin Durant. He’s been the biggest advocate for KD to be considered the best player in the league above James for years.

This season Durant is playing some transcendental basketball and so Skip couldn’t keep calm. But he just can not celebrate Kevin Durant, he has to deprecate King James as well.

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

The Slim Reaper decided that it was enough.

Skip Bayless and Twitter react to Kevin Durant’s hilarious Tweet

Durant decided to put a stop to Skip’s devoted hate towards James, by letting him know that he doesn’t really like the man. Just after putting up a 34-point triple-double in the overtime win against the Toronto Raptors, he put that hysterical tweet out which could well be the Tweet of the season. Bayless first responded to the 2-time Finals MVP very firmly.

Message for Kevin Durant: On tomorrow’s Undisputed, I will respond to your obvious ploy directed at me. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 16, 2021

But then later looked heartbroken and wished KD, well you can see for yourself.

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 16, 2021

It’s too little too late for Skip Bayless to back off either from hating LeBron or praising KD. And NBA Twitter let him know that very clearly.

Skip Bayless when Shannon Sharpe asks him what happened on Twitter tomorrow: — The Pettiest Laker Fan (@ThePettiestLA) December 15, 2021

“Why you tell Skip Bayless you don’t like him?” — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 15, 2021

KD playing 48 minutes and immediately hopping on Twitter to talk shit to Skip Bayless is why he deserves MVP — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) December 15, 2021

Skip Bayless: “Kevin Durant is the best player in the world” — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) December 15, 2021

It did not stop.

We could go on with those hilarious reactions, but it wouldn’t end. Skip got trolled the life out of him. Let’s see how he responds to his favorite player.

