“Is Anthony Edwards beating Luka Doncic step for step?”: Minnesota Timberwolves superstar puts up 36 points in a monumental playoff debut win over Ja Morant and co

Anthony Edwards led the charge for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they took the game to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their playoffs.

The former Georgia Bulldogs one-and-done star has absolutely taken the NBA by storm this year. He came into the league with a raw skillset, but has since moved on to bigger things.

We first saw a glance of Anthony Edwards on highlight reels when he took Yuta Watanabe to the cleaners last year. That dunk itself is one of the most captivating NBA highlights of all time.

🚨 DUNK OF THE YEAR !!! 🚨 ANTHONY EDWARDS ASSASSINE YUTA WATANABE 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/WcvQBZco6y — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) February 20, 2021

Since that time, the Ant-Man has built himself up with quite a following, mainly for his rack attacks. His stupendous athleticism aside, Edwards has also grown as a pull-up shooter, often putting elite defenses to the sword on his own.

His straight-line speed and his propensity to get past his primary defender mark him out as a highly dangerous swingman – worthy of all-time consideration – in the making.

Anthony Edwards goes for the killshot on his playoff debut vs Ja Morant and co

The Timberwolves’ first game of the playoffs on the road has been a pretty eventful. What with courtside disruptions and on-air disturbances combined, the viewing experience for NBA fans worldwide has been topsy-turvy.

But what wasn’t turbulent on the night was the consistency in shot-making displayed by the young pup. Edwards seemed to have taken the rivalry with Ja Morant personally, and he stamped his authority on the game with impudence.

Anthony Edwards filthy step-back jumper, wow pic.twitter.com/TDpr9sLQud — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 16, 2022

Anthony Edwards dunked so hard he broke ESPN’s audio pic.twitter.com/m6n8dRu2nS — NBA University (@nbauniversity) April 16, 2022

Anthony Edwards finished with 36 points, 7 shy of the 41 scored by Luka Doncic scored on the latter’s playoff debut. But he’s definitely up there in terms of intensity on his debut appearance.