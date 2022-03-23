“Not sure Zion Williamson cares about playing basketball”: Skip Bayless comes to terms with it and “gives the edge” to Ja Morant over the Pels youngster

For the longest time, Skip Bayless had Zion Williamson higher than Ja Morant in his books, however, the analyst has now changed his opinion.

After not hearing from him for quite some time since his injury, Zion Williamson recently posted a video of him making an off-the-board between-the-legs dunk on his Instagram story. As expected, fans went crazy seeing the youngster seem physically fitter than everyone thought he would be.

Analysts joined in on the discussion, talking about Zion after the dunk video went viral. Skip Bayless was one of the many to have spoken about the former Duke Blue Devil on his show.

Now, for the longest part of Williamson’s NBA career, Bayless has repeatedly selected the forward over Ja Morant. In fact, earlier this season, Skip had even said:

“I love Ja Morant. The only reason I said I’ll take Zion is on sheer girth ability. He is so big and so athletic and so powerful and so explosive, I’ve never seen a thing like Zion. Just on pound-for-pound, inch-for-inch, I’m gonna take the bigger player, if he can stay healthy.”

However, amid their recent status, Skip had no hesitation when he gave Ja the edge over Zion.

“I now give the edge to Ja Morant over Zion Williamson”: Skip Bayless

On a recent episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Skip explained why he switched from having Zion over Ja to giving the Grizzlies guard the edge over the Pelicans forward. Bayless detailed:

“I now give the edge to Ja because he is absolutely driven to be the very best basketball player he can be, and I’m not sure Zion really really cares about playing basketball.

It’s sad to watch because it’s such a waste on the rarest ability that I have seen come down the pot because when this young man, Zion is right, he is a showstopper. Even the video he posted, it’s just impossibly great what he’s doing. He’s throwing the ball off the glass, going between his legs and slamming it with a force that just takes your breath away because he can do that.

Well, can you do it on a regular basis? Can you stay healthy? Are you watching what you eat? All those things you keep asking about, I don’t know.

So in the 2020-2021 season when he was right for a while, healthy for a while, a pretty good while, he shot 61%, led the league in field goal percentage because he’s just unstoppable. When he gets it in any position because he is so powerful and so agile and so explosive and so big and strong.

He finished 4th in PER that year. That year Ja was 70th in PER. To your point, Ja went home or wherever he went in the off-season and he said ‘I’m gonna get this right… I’m gonna be the very best I can be.’

This young man is made off all the right stuff. It’s what you can bet on, it’s what you can trust your franchise to. He will serve them well, on and off the floor. And they are so blessed to have him in Memphis, Tennessee. Because I don’t think he cared about being in New York or LA.”

Is it now clear the Pelicans should’ve taken Ja over Zion? “I now give the edge to Ja…I’m not sure Zion really cares about playing basketball.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/F3s8nxHg7f — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 23, 2022

