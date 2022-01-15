“Ja Morant at his best is almost as good as Luka Doncic at his worst”: NBA Twitter reacts to Luka Magic recording his career’s 40th triple-double and ending the 11-game winning streak of the Grizzlies

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ends the 11-game winning streak of the Memphis Grizzlies, torching a triple-double in Ja Morant’s house.

The longest winning streak of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise history came to an end, courtesy of Luka Doncic. The Mavericks defeated the Grizzlies 112-85, with Luka having a 27-point triple-double. The Mavs came out strong, especially in the second half, outscoring the Grizzlies 34-18 in the third quarter.

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant had a low-scoring night, with 19-points, 5-rebounds, and 8-assists. Center Steve Adams was back in the lineup after missing four games due to health and safety protocols.

On the other hand, Luka recorded the 40th triple-double of his career. The Slovenian superstar was an impressive 54.5% from the field but was 0-for-6 from the 3-point line. The Mavs have won the last seven of their ten games and are currently the 5th seed in the western conference.

In what many believe, Luka wanted to make a statement in tonight’s game against the Grizzlies, especially with the growing chorus for Morant to be a starter in the All-Star game this year.

NBA Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic scoring his career’s 40th triple-double.

Luka leads the Mavs past the fiery Grizzlies, despite not having Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup.

There have been 80 triple-doubles in Mavericks franchise history. Here’s the breakdown: Luka Doncic: 40

Everyone else: 40 This is Luka’s 226th career game, the 2nd-fewest games to reach 40 triple-doubles in NBA history (Oscar Robertson, 92 games). pic.twitter.com/hcKIynT2zE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2022

Luka Doncic records his 40th career triple-double in the @dallasmavs win ✨ Luka Doncic: 27 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 16 PTS, 3 3PM

Jalen Brunson: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 5 STL

Ja Morant: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/kGWnMCPOa5 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2022

The 22-year old would notch his career’s 40th triple-double with the following behind the back pass.

Luka Doncic threads the needle behind the back for the triple double 👀 Yes that’s a lot of words but it’s all true 🙌pic.twitter.com/kEiKufE1eP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2022

Luka:

24.7ppg

8.3rpg

8.8apg

31.0 3P% Ja:

24.7ppg

5.8rpg

6.8apg

35.9 3P% Don’t say Ja deserves it more. He has better players around. Ja at his best is almost as good as Luka at his worst. Luka still a better player.#LukaDoncic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/i6f1NgH6g7 — Luka updates 🇸🇮 (@LukaUpdates) January 15, 2022

With only a few weeks left for the All-Star weekend in Cleveland, it will be interesting to see who between the two 22-year old superstars makes it to the starting lineup.