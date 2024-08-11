Ja Morant Backs Kevin Durant Using His ‘Stay On That Side’ Meme Against ‘X’ User

Kevin Durant often uses his offseason to interact with fans on social media. This summer, he represented the USA at the 2024 Olympics but still stayed true to his traditions of responding to supporters and critics on the internet.

Advertisement

After almost every match, KD has passed a few comments on X. His latest exchange with an individual, after winning the gold medal, was probably the best interaction of all. The forward also received a nod from Ja Morant for this.

Team USA had a difficult semifinal matchup against Serbia. Despite being the favorites to win the contest by 16 points, LeBron James and co. found themselves being down by 22 points at one point. Eventually, Stephen Curry’s brilliance resulted in Steve Kerr’s boys stealing the victory.

However, social media users did applaud Nikola Jokić and co. for their valiant effort.

One such user – @SwipaCam–acknowledged Serbia for their impressive outing. However, the Denver-based user would instantly receive an interesting reply from Kevin Durant.

Durant sarcastically asked him, “Where u from??”

Where u from?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2024

Following Durant’s response, the user became much more patriotic after the USA won gold. The 98-87 win over France resulted in the user posting a photo in the USA’s soccer kit along with multiple emojis of the nation’s flag and the gold medal.

Despite the user showing solidarity for the country, the Slim Reaper wasn’t amused. The 2014 NBA MVP used this opportunity to call him out by sharing a screenshot from an iconic Ja Morant meme.

In 2022, Morant was heard screaming, “If you switched up, stay on that side”, after proving his doubters wrong. The Phoenix Suns superstar used a reference from this same video, telling the user to not “switch” his stance after the USA’s triumph.

Morant was one of the many people who seemed to be a fan of Durant’s response.

talk to em !! 🗣️ https://t.co/sCIsQSHBVv — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 11, 2024

Durant is permitted to talk trash. Having won gold in every Olympics since 2012, he’s the only player in Team USA history to win four gold medals. Even at the age of 35, KD played a crucial role in the team’s success, averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists throughout the competition.