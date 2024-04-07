Ja Morant Firing His Agent Has Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe Questioning the Motive Behind His Move

Grizzlies star, Ja Morant, has recently parted ways with his long-time agent Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports + Entertainment. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news as the Grizzlies star looks to make a come-back next season around. The recent firing seems to be in line with Morant’s effort to clean up his image and surround himself with the right management.

Former NFL Star Shannon Sharpe also reacted to the news of Tanner’s firing, alongside his co-host, Gilbert Arenas, on their show “NightCap”. Reacting to the news, Sharpe told his co-host, “I am excited to see how he bounces back from that injury…Hopefully, he had an opportunity to do a lot of self-reflecting and look at some of the things that he did great, and some of the things that didn’t go quite so well.”

Sharpe also hoped that the guard would learn from his mistakes and become a star in the league, “Learn from those..wish him, Ja the best of luck, speedy recovery, let’s get 24, let’s get it.”

Arenas also seemed to agree with his co-host’s reasoning, as he further elaborated on Sharpe’s point, by adding that,

“I think he’s cleaning house, he is surrounding himself..(I can’t say none about his agent), smarter people, people who are going to take him to that next step. The fact that he has stayed out of the limelight you know he is getting healthy… for the most part his troubles was his cell phone.”

Arenas further added that Ja staying low and making moves behind closed doors indicated that Morant will be returning to the league with vengeance on his mind. As of now, Morant has been sidelined with a season-ending shoulder injury and hopes to make his return to the team by the start of next season.

Ja Morant had a harsh 2023-24 season

Ja Morant has had a rapid ascension to NBA stardom, with the Murray State phenom going second overall in the 2019 draft. While his performance on the court was nothing short of stellar, his off-court antics have gotten the 24-year-old in a lot of trouble.

Last year, Morant faced a 25-game suspension from the league for brandishing a gun on his Instagram. The suspension came after Morant ignored previous warnings from the league, and decided to repeat his actions, leaving Commissioner Adam Silver with no choice but to ‘ground’ the Grizzlies Star for the first 25 games of the season.

Upon his return, Morant reminded everyone of his greatness, as the Grizzlies guard posted an average of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists on 47.1% shooting since his return. Unfortunately for Morant, a season-ending injury, on his right shoulder, put a stop to his on-slaught, making Morant return to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.