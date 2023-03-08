“Ja Morant, Grow Up!”: Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Suggests Grizzlies Star to Make Some New Friends

Ja Morant sent the NBA community into a frenzy when he came slinging a gun on his Instagram Live. The team’s response to the incident until the investigation between NBA and Colorado Police is complete was to suspend the 2x All-Star for two games.

There is a chance that he might miss out on the rest of the season if it comes out that he carried the gun in the team plane, locker room, or any of his team’s or the NBA’s property.

This is why former NFL star Adam Bernard Jones thinks it is going to be tough for the Grizzlies star if he is gone too far and that he must stop before it’s too late.

Adam “Pacman” Jones tells Ja to grow up and find some new friends

In his 12 years in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals’ cornerback faced a lot of legal charges. The man was arrested on several occasions, in fact, more than any other NFL player since the turn of the century. So, this man’s advice is gold for Ja.

In his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Pacman told Morant to “grow up” and get himself some new friends.

That is on point because one behaves a certain way around his childhood friends which might not be pleasant for anybody outside of that group. And for a star of Ja’s stature that’s not healthy at all and it’s showing.

Where does Ja go from here?

Even if Morant misses the rest of the season, it’s not a be-all-end-all for the 23-year-old, but only if he doesn’t let it. This whole thing is never going away for good and is going to be written down in his legacy if he has one when it’s all said and done.

If he comes back from this and does not look back on it again, he can still continue his incredible NBA career. Ja can still chase what he thought of becoming in the first place before any of these antics of his.

