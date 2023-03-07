“Stay away from going out”: Before Ja Morant Brandished a Gun in a Club Steven Adams Warned Grizzlies Teammates to be Disciplined 

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) adjusts his face guard during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Adams might just be a seer. Before the Grizzlies and in particular, Ja Morant imploded, he foresaw the events happening. So much so that in a disciplinary meeting he even warned everyone to stay away from going out.

Ja Morant is a man in trouble at the moment. The young superstar might have taken it too far with his antics. Almost everyone in the league is well aware of his talents and his actions might ruin the trajectory of a potential Hall of Fame career.

Morant is no stranger to altercations on an NBA court. But off the court? We have rarely heard him get into trouble – until now. News reports around the high-flying superstar have pointed out that Ja has been inciting violence against teens and showing off guns.

“Stay away from going out”: Before Ja Morant’s viral ‘gun video’, Steven Adams warned Grizzlies teammates from going out

The Grizzlies are a young team, and often times in such young cores, the message can get lost easily. It is easy to lose direction and get caught up in the moment. Steven Adams understood the importance of this.

In fact, before everything erupted, he even warned his teammates to “Stay away from going out” and that the team needed to “show better discipline”. Of course, all of this came from a good place. This was Adams’ message to the team and one specifically directed at Morant.

He said these words just days before Ja was seen on Instagram with a firearm. Now, the point guard is suspended from the league indefinitely and rumors point to even police charges.

The issue with Ja Morant

We are not sure of that one either, Ja grew up in a good household and with loving parents. His dad Tee Morant is a regular feature courtside. We don’t think he would be happy with his son’s behavior either.

Shannon Sharpe summed it up quite well, that he doesn’t need to show off guns and try to act like they’re “gangsters”. NBA’s rules are quite strict and Shannon pointed out the superstar’s immaturity.

Nah Unc Shannon sharpe went in on ja morant but he speaking facts 😂💯 pic.twitter.com/5M6R1KVm2t — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 6, 2023

When will Ja be back? We don’t know. The questions surrounding his current state of affairs are still murky. Stay tuned to this space to learn more as the story develops.

