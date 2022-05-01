“Ja Morant had 38.6 FG% and 20.0 3P% and he’s talking like he’s Michael Jordan”: NBA Twitter tries roasting Grizzlies point guard, the All-Star fact checks in his own way

Did Ja Morant dig himself a grave when he Tweeted a Michael Jordan meme after the Game 1 loss indicating that he is calling his inner Jordan?

Ja Morant and Co finally did it, they have won Grizzlies a playoff series for the first time in 7 years. They did so by eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves, handing them a 4-2 defeat in a thoroughly entertaining series.

The series was way closer than the scoresheets would suggest. The Wolves had a good chance to win at least three of those 4-games they lost. And the Grizzlies’ MVP of the season might be the man responsible for keeping alive in the series for so long.

The main man in Memphis was the most inefficient player throughout the series. He shot around 38% from the field shooting 39 of 99 attempts, and 20% from downtown, making just 4 off 20. And so, the internet trolled him for talking more and delivering less.

Ja Morant this series: 39 Made Shots

60 Tweets This man had 38.6 FG% and 20.0 3P% and he’s talking like he’s MJ. pic.twitter.com/Bja7L6C9wf — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) April 30, 2022

That said, he also wasn’t the sole reason the Timberwolves were able to keep themselves in the series, even though they played great basketball in some of the games.

He might not be Michael Jordan, but even an inefficient Ja Morant was enough for the Timberwolves

Ja was close to a triple-double finish in the series, putting up 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 6 games. When he couldn’t be his team’s best scorer, the 22-year-old rather became the best playmaker.

The first-year All-Star was averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 boards, and 6.7 assists in the regular season. So, we can clearly see how well he managed his significant drop in points per game with rebounds and assists. The man has got a lot to defend himself against the criticism he’s been receiving.

damn & i played terrible . 😒 https://t.co/nb1OZj4GiM — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 1, 2022

Morant most certainly goes over the board in challenging his opponents much as Jordan and Kobe did, it will take more time for him to deliver what they did to back their trash talk.

But his presence on the team is the key to their success as we saw in Games 5 and 6 the way he turned the game around even after having some of the worst nights of his career efficiency-wise.

