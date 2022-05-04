“Ja Morant has been watching Lebron James lie, and said I can do that”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Grizzlies superstar’s deceptive interview answer

Ja Morant has been trending on NBA Twitter all day post his 47-point outburst versus the Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant scored the last 15 points scored by his team and helped the young Grizzlies tie their series with the Warriors. The series is now tied at one apiece heading to San Franciso.

When asked about his showing in the game, Morant said that he could not see out of his left eye during his scoring stretch in the last quarter.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant says he couldn’t see out of left eye while scoring final 15 points of Game 2 win over Warriors: “I’ve got another good eye over here. 20/20 vision right here. Thank God for my right eye.” pic.twitter.com/BzyJPwoU5p — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2022

The story left NBA Twitter in splits and comparisons to Lebron James‘ statement regarding “seeing three rims” in the 2021 Play-In tournament followed.

This is a LeBron James level lie 😭 https://t.co/dr152iCLZC — Mbodj 🇸🇳⭐️ (@TontonDou) May 4, 2022

This man has been watching Lebron lie and said I can do that https://t.co/tq6SAmvIX6 — The Ole Chap🦚 (@LifeofChapDaddy) May 4, 2022

Also Read: “Ja Morant is a DIFFERENT breed, never fails to show up in the biggest moments”: NBA Twitter erupts as the 2022 MIP records 47 points in Game 2 joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in a historic feat

Did Ja Morant play with one eye? Grizzlies fans back their young star.

The Grizzlies’ faithful tends to side with Morant’s side of the tale and rightfully so. His heroics carried the Memphis team into an improbable win.

Known for their ‘Grit and Grind’ play style, a ‘playing through the pain’ story is one that would ring well with Grizzlies fans who have jumped to Ja’s defense.

We all saw him grab his face during the game and when he was escorted back to the locker room. Even when he came back out, he was still covering his eye and squinting. He really did score those last 15 as a cyclops… truly a one-eyed giant… 💪😤 — Sp🏀rtScape (@sportillumin8s) May 4, 2022

Also Read: “Ja Morant is a star, no way he should have been on the MIP conversation!”: LeBron James praises Grizzlies star, bashes media, NBA Twitter reacts

Regardless of the nature of the story, Ja’s status as a fan favorite and youth icon has definitely skyrocketed and he is bound to be in MVP conversations sooner rather than later.