“Ja Morant is a star, no way he should have been on the MIP conversation!”: LeBron James praises Grizzlies star, bashes media, NBA Twitter reacts

Lakers’ LeBron James sings praise for Ja Morant and his excellent first-half in Game 2, mocks media for MIP votes

Looks like LeBron James is back home from his Maldives and Dubai trip. The Lakers superstar is back to commenting about the games in real-time, as we can see today. The King is watching the Grizzlies-Warriors matchup just like all of us currently.

After losing Game 1 at home, Ja Morant wants a different result tonight. He went off for 23 points in the first 24 minutes, as the Grizzlies went into the half with a 56-51 lead.

Ja Morant’s hangtime is ridiculous! He finishes the first half with 23 points #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/WFsyTIxhVc — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2022

LeBron James saw the young star play and couldn’t hold himself from tweeting about the same.

JA so damn tough!!!! There’s no way Ja should even have been in MIP talks. This guy is a flat out ⭐️ and always have been!! Real basketball s know. Not the majority of dweebs who don’t even watch basketball on those voting ballots. — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 4, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James tweeting about Ja Morant

This tweet by LeBron James, just like most other tweets, managed to get a lot of attention. While some are talking about Ja Morant, others wonder if his comments about the media mean goodbye to any future awards.

Although I do recall a lot those “dweebs” saying Russell Westbrook wouldn’t fit in LA… While someone with a “Real basketball ” thought it would. https://t.co/ZbbQcgCU21 — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) May 4, 2022

Lebron has won his last media voted award lol https://t.co/vlpXT2WD6z — ⁸ (@33643pts) May 4, 2022

For the record, Ja agrees with LeBron (on the MIP part) as evidenced by dropping that trophy off at Bane’s spot. https://t.co/gShAzzOCZf — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) May 4, 2022

Yes tweet about him now he’s scoring 0 points in the second half — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) May 4, 2022

So is LeBron saying winning MIP is for bums? https://t.co/BHBAK4vloO — (@TheCediFanClub) May 4, 2022

You trying so hard to slide on one of these teams lil bro. pic.twitter.com/Iaw2CgVguD — Greatest LeBum Stan (@OwO_Tsuki) May 4, 2022

Well, I guess LeBron can’t even air his thoughts without getting mocked and trolled. He’s right about Morant being MIP though. From a ROTY to an All-Star in his 3rd season, it sure feels like there are better candidates for the award.