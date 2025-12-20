Ja Morant Invests in Victor Wembanyama’s Former Basketball Team

There are very few NBA players who are under a microscope as frequently as Ja Morant. His off-court scandals have led to people keeping a close eye on the Memphis Grizzlies star. Recently, however, he has made waves off the court in regard to his business portfolio. His recent endeavor comes in the form of an investment in Victor Wembanyama’s former team.

Before Wembanyama joined the NBA, he turned heads in France, playing for a team, called the Levallois Metropolitans. In Wembanyama’s final year with the team, he propelled the franchise to great heights. Worldwide recognition came with Wemby’s presence, including a few games against the NBA G-League’s Ignite team.

Wemby may have brought the team to relevance, but they have maintained a strong presence overseas—enough for the team to reach Morant’s radar.

The two-time All-Star recently made the leap into pouring into European basketball. Although Morant didn’t invest directly in the Metropolitans as a team. Rather his media company, Catch 12, has invested in EuroStep Ventures (ESV), the parent company of the team.

With this, Morant becomes the latest NBA star to turn their attention to European basketball teams. Notably Kevin Durant and Tony Parker have previously invested in European teams, to complement the NBA’s goal of expanding the game to its friends across the water.

It certainly helps that Morant has taken the plunge to further assist in the growth of European basketball. His media company, Catch 12, is a family-run business spearheaded by his father, Tee Morant. His uncle, Phil, has taken the mantle of CEO and has high expectations regarding the company’s recent investment in ESV.

“This is not just an investment in a basketball club; it is an investment in people, culture, and possibility,” Phil Morant said.

“At Catch12, we measure success by what we leave behind. Investing in EuroStep is not just a business decision. What EuroStep is doing in Paris reminds us that when you combine vision with values, you can create something that shapes both the game and the people it touches for generations,” he added.

Currently, the Metropolitans are striving to return to the professional ranks. The team has even been involved in discussions with the NBA regarding potential European expansions.

Considering all of that information, Morant made an excellent decision to invest now and jump ahead of the curve. In a few years, this could turn into one of the best investments his media company has ever made.