“Ja Morant is not natural”: Tyrese Maxey recalls how the Philadelphia 76ers roster was in awe of the Memphis Grizzlies superstar after the overtime win

Philadelphia 76ers recorded an overtime victory over Memphis Grizzlies but the locker room only talked about the 37-point explosion from Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies are far from a play-in tournament team this season. They are dangerously close to dethroning the Warriors from the second spot in the west. Rallying behind their MVP aspirant Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are a serious playoff threat.

Philadelphia 76ers faced the Grizzlies twice this season and the series is tied. Earlier this month, Sixers defeated them in overtime after the blowout loss in December. Despite losing the contest, Morant was the star of the game and Philly concurred. In just his third year, the Grizzlies PG is in the MVP conversation and counted among the top superstars in the league.

Memphis’ resurgence is solely credited to Morant even though the entire team has improved tremendously this season. He is the face of the franchise and clearly has no intentions of leaving anytime soon.

Also Read: “After missing six layups in a shooting contest, Scottie Barnes should be eliminated from the ROTY race”: NBA Twitter blast the Raps forward and Tyrese Maxey for bricking open shots in the Rising Stars event

Tyrese Maxey says the team only talked about Ja Morant in the locker room after the win

The Philadelphia 76ers PG was invited to the rising stars game this year. He earned that spot as he doubled his scoring this season and bumped up to the starting lineup.

During the media interaction, Maxey recalled the game against Memphis Grizzles a few weeks ago, where Morant scored 37-points, 5-rebounds, and 5-assists, but lost by a very close margin. The Sixers were shorthanded but grabbed a tough win over the Grizzlies.

The 21-year old admitted that the entire roster was in awe of the Grizzlies All-Star and how extra-ordinary it is for a third-year player to play at this level.

Tyrese Maxey said after the Sixers beat the Grizzlies, his teammates were in the locker room talking about Ja Morant. “We were just talking about how in awe you are of it because it’s just not natural.” pic.twitter.com/bI9iAgoio3 — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) February 18, 2022

Morant is indeed unnatural. The 22-year old is already a starter in the All-Star game and a strong MVP candidate. Although Luka Doncic achieved this feat as well in his second year, the Grizzlies’ standing in the west makes all the difference for Morant.

Many analysts believe Morant has the ability to bring a small market team a championship trophy. If the front office keeps the young core intact they will definitely go on to compete at that level.

Also Read: “People are bored of Erik Spoelstra’s greatness, and it s**ks”: Dwyane Wade campaigns for Coach Spo to be crowned Coach of the Year in light of the Heat being the top seed in the eastern conference