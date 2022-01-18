“Ja Morant is the new Allen Iverson, 12 is the next Answer”: Grizzlies point guard gets love from NBA Twitter after his amazing 25-point night in the victory against the Bulls

Grizzlies All-Star in making, Ja Morant, wins social media back after getting sick of its toxicity just a few weeks back.

Most of the top teams in both Conferences have tumbled in the last couple of weeks. Take the Brooklyn Nets who have lost 7 in their last 11 or the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and Utah Jazz all of them have lost four or more in their last 7 outings.

Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies from the West are a few of the top-4 teams that are unfazed by the Christmas or New Year break. The latter has been one of the biggest surprises this season. Everyone believed in the Grizzlies to put up a great fight this season after their last year’s performance.

But nobody expected them to be the top-4 team in January. While top projected teams are struggling to get on a winning streak, the Memphis team went on some incredible winning runs. One of them was without their MVP Ja Morant who was with an injury, and they went 10-2. Before that, they were a game below the .500 mark.

Now they are on a 13-1 run with Ja which is the hottest streak in the NBA, erasing a silly doubt in some people’s mind that whether his team was better without him.

NBA Twitter is again in awe of Ja Morant’s supreme basketball skills

NBA Twitter forced the 2020 Rookie of the Year out of social media when he came back and the Grizzlies went 0-3 after their first hot streak. The point guard kept his distance from the toxicity of social media for a few days until he led his team back to a winning streak which is even better than their last one.

He even led them to a 119-106 victory against the best in the East, the Chicago Bulls. So now the Twitterattis are in awe of Ja Morant’s incredible performances and mesmerizing moves.

You wanted to 360 throw it off board then dunk it didn’t it? 😂 — Jeremy Jordan (@gritgrind) January 18, 2022

Y’all tellin’ me these joints will have me doing 360 layups on folks and they in my closet collecting dust ?! That’s not 🅿️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vxb1gpZLP2 — Victor (@vic_93till) January 18, 2022

The NBA needs Ja Morant — ❤️‍🔥 (@fckinn_rell) January 18, 2022

JA morant should be in the MVP discussion #CarryOn — Why not Smoov 😈 (@only1SMOOV) January 18, 2022

Ja Morant is the truth man he special — Ivan (@irvine_22) January 18, 2022

@JaMorant is the new Allen Iverson. 12 is the Next Answer. — B.J. Maxwell (@bjmaxwell) January 18, 2022



What better way to shut your critiques up?

