“I’ll walk 2 blocks with Suns written on my a**”: Shaquille O’Neal makes an NSFW bet expressing confidence in Stephen Curry’s Warriors to beat Chris Paul and co

Shaquille O’Neal is so confident in Stephen Curry and his Warriors to beat the Phoenix Suns that he’ll walk butt naked in streets if that doesn’t happen.

The Warriors and the Suns are currently the pace-setters of the NBA. They’ve separated themselves from the rest of the field by a margin of at least 3 losses and are top 2.

Both teams have had a couple of their own issues to deal with. After starting off in MVP form, Steph is going through the roughest shooting spell of his career. His dip in form has caused the Warriors to go from 20-3 to 31-11 in the past month or so.

The Phoenix Suns, on their part, have faced a couple of big-name teams and been comprehensively beaten. Their loss to the Boston Celtics on New Years’ Eve exposed their inability to fully capitalize on teams’ weaknesses.

However, every other NBA team is way more troubled than either of these Western Conference top seeds. This means that NBA fans and critics alike have held these as the likeliest rivals in the Western Conference Finals thus far.

Shaquille O’Neal makes an NSFW bet expressing confidence in Stephen Curry’s Warriors to beat Chris Paul and co

Shaquille O’Neal was a member of the Phoenix Suns for 2 different NBA seasons. But he minced no words when it came to his prediction for a prospective Conference Finals matchup between the two. In his mind, Stephen Curry has put the Warriors beyond the Suns’ reach.

Shaq took to the Big Podcast to air these thoughts in front of Nischelle Turner:

“Golden State will win the championship this year, I’m guaranteeing it. Let’s place a bet on it. If the Suns beat Golden State I am going to walk two blocks with Suns written on my ass, aight? I will post it live on Instagram. I’ll walk two blocks.”

We’ve long since learned that its not a good practice to make bets on the outcomes of the league halfway into the season. But Shaq thinks he knows which horse to back in this particular race.

In fairness, the Warriors do possess an offensive ceiling that blows that of the Suns out of the water.