“Ja Morant is what Allen Iverson would’ve been with social media!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies’ star live streaming his chill weekend on an Instagram Live

NBA Twitter reacts as Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is living it up during the offseason, live streams a weekend pool party

NBA offseason is the time for players to rest and recalibrate before they start their preparation for the upcoming season. Different players choose to do different things during the time. We saw LeBron James head East and go to the Maldives for a trip, before stopping in Dubai. Kevin Durant spent time in Europe and was seen having a blast there.

The Memphis Grizzlies were sent into the offseason earlier than they would’ve expected. After dominating all season long, the Grizzlies couldn’t handle Golden State’s playoff experience and fell short 2-4 in the 2nd round. Ja Morant, who hadn’t played the final few games due to a knee injury, watched their season end from the sidelines.

However, it feels like his knee has gotten better. Recently, the Grizzlies’ star went live on Instagram and gave us all an insight into his chill weekend.

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant has a chill house party over the weekend

Being an NBA player, there are always eyes on everything you do. Every story you upload or every tweet you send out can be taken up by some or the other analyst and you could be put on a burner for the same. However, Ja Morant decided he has had enough. Instead of showcasing his party for a select few people on his Finsta, the star went live from his main account.

Ja’s seen pressuring someone to go outside and drink, despite it being early in the day. NBA Twitter saw the same and couldn’t help but react.

Ja worked hard this season, and won the Most Improved Player award, along with an All-Star and an All-NBA nod. No one should really object to him letting it loose on a weekend.