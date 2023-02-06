“Luka Doncic will be sick of him in a week”: NBA Twitter is Not Too Sure About Kyrie Irving and Luka Magic Working Out

The Lakers GM Rob Pelinka could not make yet another trade and this time he missed out on LeBron James’ former comrade, Kyrie Irving. Good for the Nets and Mavericks (hopefully) that he failed. Luka Doncic finally has a true All-Star teammate and Kevin Durant got the best compensation he and Brooklyn could.

With a piece or two more to add, Mark Cuban’s team will become a legitimate title contender if Uncle Drew and Luka Magic sort it out on how to work together without a lot of friction.

However, fans believe it would not take a week for the Slovenian sensation to get sick of the man who has left 2/3 franchises down, maybe all three, which were all loaded with top-10 players in the NBA.

NBA Twitter says Luka Doncic is going to get sick of Kyrie Irving within a week

Whether we see the Cavaliers from 2017 or the Celtics from 2019, and then the Nets following those two, all the franchises had at least one superstar of the league when Irving decided to ditch them and move on.

How he started it? Saying that he wanted an identity of his own when he parted with LeBron and the Land just a year after championship success. He has now joined forces with a 4th MVP/MVP candidate since then.

And it’s obvious that fans are not going to let this move slide, with just, awes and excitement of seeing what could become the most sensational backcourt duo in the game of basketball.

Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

How won the trade between the Mavericks and the Nets?

It would look like the Mavs gave themselves a massive boost for this year’s playoffs with the addition of Irving even at the cost of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a future first-round and two second-round picks. But they got way weaker defensively than they ever were.

Nets on the other hand, not just got the best they could have gotten for their disgruntled star, they might have actually become better than they were if KD returns a 100%.

They were the top-5 defense in the league with Kyrie Irving in the starting line-up, now they’ve got DFS who could become the defensive anchor alongside Nic Claxton and give Durant the freedom to pace down on this side of the floor.

Dinwiddie’s second coming would mean they would not need to depend on Ben Simmons’ minutes anymore. This is probably the biggest win for them in the trade. Big Ben’s defense would also be taken care of by DFS who can defend 1 through 4. Major win indeed.

