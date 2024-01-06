“All I Heard Is LeBron James Is Getting Traded”: Tyrese Haliburton’s Brilliance Has Gilbert Arenas Hilariously Speculating Over Lakers Superstar

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been on an absolute tear this season averaging 24.9 points, 12.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. Continuing his dream run, the 23-year-old recorded 20-20 performances in back-to-back games in December. Haliburton’s incredible form prompted a hilarious joke involving LeBron James from retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, co-host Josiah Johnson told the crew that Haliburton has 66 assists and four turnovers in his last four games. To which Arenas responded,

“All I heard was LeBron is getting traded to Indiana. That’s all I heard. LeBron over there.”

Advertisement

The crew was all praise for Haliburton and also talked about his beef with Wally Szczerbiak, to which he replied in the best possible way. The New York Knicks commentator called the Pacers star a “supposed, wannabe, fake All-Star” during a post-game breakdown of his team’s win over Indiana.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/docKev_/status/1604705135200018439?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Haliburton got his revenge last month during the Pacers’ 140-126 win over the Knicks.

He scored 22 and dished 23 assists and became only the third player after Magic Johnson and John Stockton to record back-to-back 20-20 games. In the post-game breakdown on the MSG Network, Szczerbiak admitted his mistake:

Advertisement

“Wasn’t my finest hour … I was dead wrong.”

Arenas did not let Szczerbiak’s “fake All-Star” comment slide and roasted the Knicks for what the analyst said. He joked:

“I can tell you right now, if it has to do with the Knicks, they don’t know what talent looks like.”

Arenas spoke highly of Haliburton and described him as “Jason Kidd with a jumper.” His analysis is spot on. Kidd, one of the best point guards in NBA history, had excellent court vision and incredible passing ability, which made him a force to be reckoned with. However, he only averaged 12.6 points during his incredible career. Haliburton is currently averaging practically the same number of assists Kidd did and possesses the same skillset as the Hall of Fame point guard. However, he’s scoring 17.4 points per game, and it’s rising with every season.

After earning his first All-Star nod last season, Haliburton has elevated his game this year and is averaging a career-high in points (24.7) and assists (12.7). He’s quickly establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton’s ascension to superstar status

Tyrese Haliburton’s incredible performances this season have made it impossible to ignore him. His impressive performances in the NBA In-Season Tournament saw the Pacers reach the final. They couldn’t overcome an Anthony Davis masterclass and were beaten by the Los Angeles Lakers in the inaugural final. However, their run in the tournament, which included a semifinal win over the Milwaukee Bucks, was thoroughly impressive.

The results of the All-Star fan voting showcase Haliburton’s meteoric rise. The Pacers star has received the most votes among guards in the Eastern Conference, beating the likes of Damian Lillard and Trae Young.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrashTalk_fr/status/1742969304088207820?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Not only fans but one of the league’s best players, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, also gave Haliburton his flowers. After Haliburton scored 27 points and dished 15 assists to help the Pacers knock the Bucks out of the In-Season tournament, Antetokounmpo said:

“[Haliburton]’s amazing. He’s’ playing at a very high level, and you just got to tip your hat to him.”

Despite Haliburton’s All-Star-level production, the Pacers missed the playoffs last season. However, the young star’s massive leap this year has seen the team take a giant step forward. They are 20-14 and currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They’ve won six on the trot and are on course to end their four-year wait for a playoff appearance.

Tyrese Haliburton has established himself as the face of the Indiana Pacers. The young guard is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring he’s spoken of as one the best guards in the NBA and a superstar.