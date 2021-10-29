“Ja Morant put Gary Payton II on skates”: NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies star’s super crossover at the end of their OT win vs Steph Curry and co

Ja Morant has been on a tear this season, leading the Grizzlies to a 3-2 record.

Ja put up a spectacle at the Chase Arena, but the most memorable moment from the game came up in the last seconds of overtime when he pulled out a dodge ball-Esque matrix evasive maneuver to skip away from Gary Payton II.

Players should be wary about Ja, he makes everybody look foolish. He had 30- points, 7-rebounds, and 5-assists as the game went to overtime. His numbers have been off the charts this season, effectively better in every single area on the court as compared to his last.

Ja Morant has always been a showman from the first day he entered the NBA, but his moves have been constantly improving. Call him Baby Iverson, Baby Jordan, or any other. Morant has been showing the league why he deserved that ROY in 2019. Leading the Memphis Grizzlies who’s second-biggest name is Steven Adams, Morant has been on an offensive tear.

Ja Morant really dodging like it’s freeze tag out here 🤣pic.twitter.com/PoFKB8qhlP — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) October 29, 2021

Also Read: “Stephen Curry had 19 first half minutes… Felt strongly about resting him”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr answers the one question crossing everyone’s mind after loss to the Grizzlies

Ja Morant started an NBA Twitter frenzy after the game

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the clip, some from Ja himself:

Dog walking my good brother like that smh https://t.co/cmh0VIWUPn — MARS (@_PurpleMars) October 29, 2021

This is what Ja had to say about the clip:

😂‼️ you can’t catch me BabyD pic.twitter.com/T5DmkfboJS — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 29, 2021



Ja isn’t just a superstar on the court, his meme game is strong too! Love a sense of humor in a young baller!

The Memphis twitter admin isn’t far behind with his meme game too!

when @warriors fans check the score of tonight’s game: pic.twitter.com/QSDFytXoZm — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 29, 2021

This is how all Memphis fans felt after watching Ja beat the Dubs, while pulling out sick crossovers and Neo style matrix moves:



A Twitter user shared a hilarious photoshopped image of Ja with his baby with Steph’s head on him. Steph ain’t nothing to laugh about, but this one just brought a smile to everyone’s face!

Also Read: “Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving took a backseat when LeBron James arrived”: Many NBA insiders believe James will have to change his game to accommodate Russell Westbrook

All said and done, it was a terrific match up between Steph and Ja, and in this game, JA took home all the points. Its awesome to watch a young superstar take on seasoned vets this way and get their victory.