Basketball

“Ja Morant put Gary Payton II on skates”: NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies star’s super crossover at the end of their OT win vs Steph Curry and co

"Ja Morant put Gary Payton II on skates": NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies star's super crossover at the end of their OT win vs Steph Curry and co
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
“Ultimately, every one of us was guilty": Greg Chappell recalls the controversial Sandpaper Gate between South Africa vs Australia
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Ja Morant put Gary Payton II on skates": NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies star's super crossover at the end of their OT win vs Steph Curry and co
“Ja Morant put Gary Payton II on skates”: NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies star’s super crossover at the end of their OT win vs Steph Curry and co

Ja Morant has been on a tear this season, leading the Grizzlies to a 3-2…