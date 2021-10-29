"Stephen Curry had 19 first half minutes... Felt strongly about resting him": Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr answers the one question crossing everyone's mind after loss to the Grizzlies

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks to the media, explains why Stephen Curry was out for 8 minutes in the 4th Quarter

The Golden State Warriors have lost their first game of the season. After an unbeaten pre-season and 4 strong games to start the season, they fell short to the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The Warriors began their eight-game homestand with a loss.

Also Read: “From now on, Zach LaVine should be the only person taking the game-winners in Chicago”: NBA Twitter reacts as DeMar DeRozan air-balls a potential game-winning shot vs the Knicks

Despite getting a lead as high as 19 points, the Grizzlies always managed to claw their way back. They took their first lead in the game in the 4th quarter. Despite a big game from Stephen Curry, the Warriors couldn’t hold on to their lead and secure the win. Curry went off for 36 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. However, he had 0 points in the 4th quarter. A big part of the same could be because Head Coach Steve Kerr rested him for the first 8 minutes of the final quarter. This is something that bothered everyone, and Kerr addressed the same post-game.

Steve Kerr explains why he rested Stephen Curry for most of the 4th quarter

The Golden State Warriors could have sealed their win in the 4th quarter itself, if their best player was out on the floor. However, Steve Kerr had different plans. He did not play their hottest guy, for over 8 minutes in the ultimate frame!

After the game, he was asked about the same, obviously. Kerr replied and said,

“He(Stephen Curry) played 19 minutes in the first half, which is pretty heavy. I felt strongly about getting him rest… It’s an 82 game marathon, not just a one game thing”

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s long fourth quarter rest: “He played 19 minutes in the first half, which is pretty heavy. I felt strongly about getting him rest.” Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/4ei487SYq3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2021

Also Read: “OH MY GOD! Did I really make that shot?!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry is in disbelief as he hits a one-legged runner 3 over the Grizzlies

Kerr also talked about the rest of the team, and how they should play in the non-Curry minutes. The Warriors were sloppy tonight, recording 22 turnovers, which allowed Memphis to stay in the game. Hopefully, they learn something from this loss and bounce back strong against the Thunder on Saturday.