“Ain’t Got Nothing Better To Do”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds To Dylan Harper’s Take On Working Out Together

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s commitment to his craft continues to leave a lasting impression, this time on the next generation of NBA stars. Dylan Harper, the second overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs, recently shared his experience of working out with Giannis alongside fellow lottery pick Ace Bailey. It didn’t take long for the workaholic former Finals MVP to add more to the conversation.

During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn, Harper described the intensity of the session with Giannis. He said that working out with Giannis was all about grind, repetition, detail, and focus. Every spot on the floor was tackled with patience and purpose.

He said, “After that workout, it switched me and Ace’s brain. We talked about it after, like, we doing ball handling to start the workout. You can see how intentional he is. He might not be going the fastest, but he’s going the hardest in the gym.”

Giannis set the standard for two promising lottery picks, letting them know that reaching as close to perfection as possible is the goal. Melo acknowledged Giannis’ hard work and dedication, stating that working out with him would be a very different experience. He said, “It would be different if I was at that age working with Giannis because my mindset would be, ‘F**k that, let’s go play.’”

The two-time MVP commented on the clip on Instagram, reiterating how he feels about the importance of working out. He wrote, “Facts I’ll stay in the gym until I get it right I ain’t got nothing better to do. I’m not in a rush.”



Giannis has always been known for his relentless work ethic. A brilliant showcase of the aforementioned work ethic is his drive to get better at the mid-range. This past season saw him shoot a blistering 44.2% on his middys on 4.2 attempts a game. This clip was higher than the likes of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum.

“I’ve worked on it [mid-range shots] all summer long. They are playoff shots in my opinion. And it is a shot that I believe I can make,” said the Greek native during last campaign.

Not to mention of course, the intense transformation his body took from when he was a rookie to present day. It’s safe to say he can bench more than a single plate on either side of that bar.

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t work out with other NBA players

In the modern-day NBA, players are often criticized for being too friendly. And it’s just the NBA where this major shift has happened. Tom Brady, the greatest football player of all time, has also spoken about it with respect to the NFL players. He once said, “I don’t know how you can wanna crush the competition but then…like have dinner with them the next night.”

Giannis shares sentiments similar to Brady’s on the subject. He avoids working out with other players because he doesn’t wish to be their friend on the court. “That’s why I don’t train with other players. I don’t want to be buddy with them. If we do this and then drink a coffee with them, can I go in the court and use my elbow against them? Can I block or dunk on them? I can’t cause I am authentic,” he said four years ago.

As per Giannis, if he’s close with someone off the court, it won’t change even when they step on the floor. So, to avoid being in that situation in the spirit of competition, he maintains his distance from other players.