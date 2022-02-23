“Ja Morant, we love what you do and everyone is supporting you”: Ray Allen and the Grizzlies star share a wholesome conversation during the All-Star Game

During the All-Star Game, Ray Allen took time to laud Ja Morant for what the youngster has been doing this season.

Ja Morant has been having a pretty incredible year so far. The 22-year-old has been putting up some unreal stats on a nightly basis while leading his team to the 3rd best record in the whole league. Averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists till now, Morant was rewarded by being named as an All-Star starter in Cleveland for Team Durant.

Playing 18 minutes in his first-ever ASG, Morant had 6 points, 3 assists, and 1 rebound, entertaining the crowd with some jaw-dropping dunks. Ja was visibly having a good time interacting with all the legends present from different eras of the league selected into the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

One of the many all-time greats the 6-foot-3 guard interacted with was Ray Allen. And it would be a massive understatement to call their conversation wholesome.

Ray Allen congratulates Ja Morant for his successful season during the ASG

Prior to the second half of the All-Star Game, Ja and Allen met up and shared an honest conversation.

Ray: Congratulations, my brother.

Ja: Appreciate it!

Ray: Been loving every minute of it.

Ja: Yes sir

Ray: You happy? Everything good?

Ja: I’m all good, man. Enjoying it! Enjoying the moment. Have some fun.

Ray: That’s it. Cause I was talking to my son, he’s here. I was thinking about my time when I was here and it goes by so fast. Now I’m one of the old dudes!

Ja: You the OG of the group, man!

Ray: Like it just comes and it goes but we love what you do and everyone is supporting you. And I wanted to tell you that.

Ja: Appreciate it.

“We love what you do and everyone is supporting you.” All-Star weekend is so dope because you get these moments when players from different eras link. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/Zg3cNN7Lmq — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 22, 2022

It’s absolutely beautiful to see the legends of the game give props to the new generation and acknowledge the future faces of the league.