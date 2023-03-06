“Ja Morant’s Dad Needs To Look In The Mirror”: Tee Morant Gets Called Out Amid Son’s Gun Controversy

Ja Morant has found himself in quite a bit of hot water as of recent. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has been in the NBA for less than 4 years and has already signed a contract that could be worth up to $231 million, snagged multiple endorsements, and become a Nike signature athlete with his ‘Ja 1’ releasing in a month’s time.

However, all that Ja has built up in this short amount of time could be in danger with the controversies that he’s become involved in. Him brandishing a firearm on a recent video on Instagram while at a club resulted in him being suspended for 2 games as he spends time away from the time.

To add onto this, a report was filed by a 17-year-old who claimed he was beaten up by Ja and his friend after a pick-up game went south. According to him, he was hit a collective 16-18 times by the two men. The boy would then say that Ja would go into his house and come back out with a gun visible in his waistband.

Tim MacMahon calls out Tee Morant

Tim MacMahon was on the Hoop Collective podcast with Brian Windhorst and he would go on to address the Ja Morant drama from a different angle. In Tim’s eyes, Ja’s father, Tee Morant, needs to do some self-reflecting.

“Tee Morant needs to look himself in the mirror and I think he needs to be honest and say, ‘Is it more important for me to be a celebrity or more important to be a supportive father?’ I think trying to do both is problematic.”

Tee has made a name for himself as a local Memphis celebrity as someone who travels along with the team to games and sits courtside to root for the Grizzlies. His resemblance to singer/songwriter, Usher, is also something that he’s known for.

However, with the fame and recognition that he’s been getting, it could be possible that he’s lost track of what’s most important. That being, his son who is responsible for all the success the Morant family has gotten thus.

Morant’s mother called him after a fight with a security guard

Ja Morant was recently called by his mother to a Finish Line store after she got into a fight with a security guard. When things started to escalate, Ja came to the mall along with as many as 9 people, according to reports.

As they were leaving, Ja reported sent a threat towards the security guard, yelling out that he better not find out when he gets off work.

