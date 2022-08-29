$40 million Gabrielle Union had a string of f**kboys before meeting Dwyane Wade

During a stop on her book tour, Gabrielle Union said she had no problem entertaining “f**kboys” after her divorce in 2006.

Gabrielle Union is happily married to Dwyane Wade, a Miami Heat legend. She has a strong bond with the former player, and they are always happy on social media. The actress is stunning, and she always draws attention wherever she goes.

The couple that brows together… stays together! Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade… Damonified! pic.twitter.com/hiXAhFwBwr — Damone Roberts (@DamoneRoberts) August 24, 2022

They make an excellent couple, but they had to go through a lot to get to where they are now. As successful as Union and Wade are in their respective fields, love was not in their favor, as the former recently explained.

Union and Wade have been married since 2014. Union and Wade have a daughter together, Kaavia, and Union is the stepmother to Wade’s daughter Zaya.

Gabrielle explained in her new book that after her divorce in 2006, she began trying new things, including entertaining ‘f**kboys.’

Also, read – Michael Jordan didn’t ‘give a f**k’ about demanding $15,000 from $50 million worth rapper

Gabrielle Union says she was ready to explore her fantasies after her 2006 divorce

Union, who was promoting her book “You Got Anything Stronger?” says she used her divorce from former NFL player Chris Howard to explore her fantasies.

She claimed that her friend Chaka Zulu, a talent manager who interviewed Union on her book tour at the time, saw Union’s list of suitors and told her that the majority of them were “fuckboys.”

“So I divorced, and like most divorcees, I have a mental bucket list. I had a list of fantasies on my bucket list “. I was like, ‘Here are my red sea scrolls of gentleman callers I’d like to check their availability on, check their pulse,'” Union explained to the crowd.

Gabrielle Union says she took a ride on the ‘f— boy express’ after her divorce because she had a bucket list of sexual exploits https://t.co/yhf42K02wf#gabrielleunion #divorce #bucketlist

— Black Vibes (@blackvibes) October 10, 2021

Union responded by saying that was the point — she wanted to pursue fuckboys. “‘Fasten your seatbelts for the F*ck Boy Express,’ I said to my 2006 self,” Union captioned a TikTok video.

A few years later, she met millionaire Dwyane Wade and began dating the Miami Heat legend. They’ve been married since 2014, and they’ve created a loving family. Their relationship captivates fans every time they share their moments on social media.

Both have since built up an empire and sizeable fortune. Wade himself is worth well over $175 million.

Union and Wade both had life experiences that shaped who they are today and made them perfect for each other. They are now happily married, and this will not change anytime soon.

Also, read – Dwyane Wade explains why $1.7 billion worth Michael Jordan will be forgotten, despite 6 titles