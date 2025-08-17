Ja Morant’s Father Tee On Why He Laughed At His Son For Missing Potential Game- Winning Free Throws

When someone succeeds, it’s usually their parents who cheer the loudest. But some prefer tough love, and Tee Morant is one of them. A rising basketball player who chose not to go pro so he could take care of his wife and son, Ja, Tee now spends his time critiquing the Memphis Grizzlies and making sure his son doesn’t get complacent.

Ja doesn’t hate it. The 26-year-old once revealed that he became a star in the NBA only because of his father. Tee was the one who told him to “tune out” all the hate and criticism and continue being himself. Admittedly, it’s advice that Ja has followed, and continues to follow to date.

On the outside, however, Tee’s actions draw a lot of flak. From being ejected from games for questioning a referee’s “integrity” to having altercations with personalities like Shannon Sharpe, whenever Tee is courtside, drama is almost guaranteed. That said, life isn’t easy for Ja when his dad his attending Grizzlies games either. Why? Because he may just laugh at his face for missing the most important shots of the game.

Tee recently appeared on the Catch 12 podcast, where he recalled an incident from when Ja was playing high school ball at Crestwood. Right at the dying seconds, he got to the free-throw line, but sadly, missed both shots. Understandably, Ja was upset and in tears. Tee, however, stood there, snickering.

“I remember, we were playing against something high, they moved him up, and he got fouled at the end of the game, and went to the free throw line,” Tee narrated. “That would have won it. He missed both free throws, and after the game, he’s crying. And I’m laughing.”

Tee admitted that this got him backlash from within the family, as his wife didn’t appreciate how he reacted. But Tee had his reasons. “It builds character,” he continued. “He’s gonna learn to prepare better, so the next time he gets up there, he’s going to knock it down.”

Ja always had to work hard to earn his father’s approval. In fact, Tee only told him he was proud of him after the Grizzlies drafted him back in 2019. That’s when they knew they had made it. And while those who prefer softer love for their children will always criticize Tee for how he brought Ja up and consider it cruel, time and again, it’s been proven that tough love, too, works.

Ja went on to become one of the most exciting guards in the NBA, with his dunks leaving fans and rivals astounded. He’s a two-time All-Star and arguably the face of the Grizzlies franchise. Yes, he’s had a quiet couple of years due to injuries and off-court controversies, but when he returns to his best, the Western Conference better watch out.