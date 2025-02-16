Anthony Edwards Mocks People Criticizing Him for Shooting Too Many 3s: “Maybe They’ll Say I Take Too Many Midrange”

Feb 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards is not about to let fools talk trash about his game, especially when he’s proven to be an elite player in the NBA. The 23-year-old has been named an All-Star three times — including for this year’s All-Star events in San Francisco. It was here that Edwards fired back at the most recent criticism of his game.

Analysts and fans have criticized the Minnesota Timberwolves star for shooting too many three-pointers in the 2024-2025 season. However, Edwards, being the very outspoken player he is, addressed this feedback during a chat on NBA TV.

Edwards begins by stating that anyone who claims that he just chucks up the three-ball has not watched him play longer than this season. He tells the show hosts that a good player adapts their game and that haters don’t “expand their horizon” to see someone change things up. He also worked on his jumper this past off-season.

“I shoot it at a high rate,” Edwards added about shooting the 3-ball. “It’s not like I’m taking 3s and missing — I make these shots. People don’t understand how hard I worked on my tre ball this summer so I just laugh at it because I got the utmost confidence in my tre ball.”

In a separate portion of his NBA TV appearance, Edwards joked that he could sharpen his skills from mid-range and that his critics would then go after him because of that. “This summer I’mma go work on my midrange and then maybe they say I take too many midrange.”

The hosts added that he’ll follow that up with a dominant game in the post. Regardless, Edwards does have a goal.

“Maybe in a year or two years I’ll be where I want to be,” he said.

Edwards has the stats to back up his evolution in the NBA. In 2022-2023, the young stud was averaging 21 points a game, which went up to 25 PPG in the 2023-2024 season. Now, in 2024-2025, Edwards is at 27 PPG, and his three-ball is a big reason for that jump. It just goes to show that haters are going to hate and ballers are going to ball.