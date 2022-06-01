“Jabari Parker is better than Andrew Wiggins”: How Jayson Tatum’s wild claim in 2017 may come back to bite him in the NBA Finals against Steph Curry and co.

Jayson Tatum once made a wild claim back in 2017 that may come to haunt him if Andrew Wiggins decides to take revenge against the Celtics star.

The young superstar is currently gearing up for his first Finals appearance. Tatum has been the guy for the Celtics all season long and that continued in the playoffs.

For the postseason, Tatum is averaging 27 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 5.9 assists per game on 44.6% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three.

He just finished off the #1 seed Miami Heat in seven games, winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. Against the Heat, Tatum averaged 25 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 5.6 assists per game against a stingy Miami defense.

Now, he’ll face his toughest test in the Golden State Warriors who have looked every bit as dominant in these playoffs as they have in the past. The dynasty looks to be back, and they’ll come out guns blazing against the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum took a wild shot against Andrew Wiggins back in 2017

We’ve all done some stupid things back in the day, things we look back on and wonder why we ever thought about that in the first place. Jayson Tatum is no different.

Of course, hindsight is 20/20, but back in 2017, Tatum put this Tweet out.

Of course, back then, it may not have been that wild a claim to make. In the 2016-17 season Jabari Parker averaged a clean 20.1 points per game and was looking the NBA’s next great star. Andrew Wiggins meanwhile had averaged 23.6 points per game in the same season, but there could have ben a debate there between the two.

Now, of course, it’s a wild take considering Parker is pretty much out of the league and Wiggins is a very important role player for a team in the Finals. Wiggins may be looking to exact revenge on Tatum for this Tweet after a solid showing in the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 18.6 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game against the Dallas Mavericks.

