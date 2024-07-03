mobile app bar

Jalen Brunson Hilariously Reacts to Jaylen Brown Meeting Fans Who Found His Lost Ring

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jalen Brunson Hilariously Reacts to Jaylen Brown Meeting Fans Who Found His Lost Ring

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown seems to be in the middle of a hilariously weird offseason at the moment. After winning the 2024 NBA title, the 27-year-old was seen enjoying the championship parade. However, what many may not be aware of, is the fact that the Celtics man somehow lost his ring at the time as well. Fortunately for him, a fan found it at the time and recently returned it to him. But, they also called him ‘Jalen Brunson‘, prompting the Knicks star to enter the conversation.

Brunson has never been someone to pass up a chance at a little bit of comedy. In fact, he and his teammate, Josh Hart, are so committed to messing around, they have developed a brand new fanbase just based on their jokes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

So, when the New York man saw that Jaylen Brown was being called by his name in the clip he posted on Instagram, Brunson didn’t skip a beat. Instead, he responded with his signature brand of dry humor, stating, “Nah that wasn’t me sir”. 

Amidst all this hubbub, renowned NBA analyst and Undisputed host Rachel Nichols chose to shine a light on the heartwarming side of things. Seeing that the fans didn’t want to any tokens of appreciation from Brown despite doing the right thing, she said, “Love that they didn’t even want to accept the jersey – “we just wanted you to have it back.””

Perhaps this whole interaction perfectly encapsulates the good side of the NBA community. After all, things are seldom taken too seriously even by the biggest personalities, while every onlooker often appreciates the wholesome moments.

Amidst a sea of debates on which player is the greatest ever to do something, and who didn’t have a left hand, perhaps it is more of this that fanbases require for it to be fun for everybody.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these