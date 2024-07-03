Jalen Brunson Hilariously Reacts to Jaylen Brown Meeting Fans Who Found His Lost Ring

Jaylen Brown seems to be in the middle of a hilariously weird offseason at the moment. After winning the 2024 NBA title, the 27-year-old was seen enjoying the championship parade. However, what many may not be aware of, is the fact that the Celtics man somehow lost his ring at the time as well. Fortunately for him, a fan found it at the time and recently returned it to him. But, they also called him ‘Jalen Brunson‘, prompting the Knicks star to enter the conversation.

Brunson has never been someone to pass up a chance at a little bit of comedy. In fact, he and his teammate, Josh Hart, are so committed to messing around, they have developed a brand new fanbase just based on their jokes.

So, when the New York man saw that Jaylen Brown was being called by his name in the clip he posted on Instagram, Brunson didn’t skip a beat. Instead, he responded with his signature brand of dry humor, stating, “Nah that wasn’t me sir”.

Jalen Brunson and Rachel Nichols react to Jaylen Brown meeting fans who found his ring pic.twitter.com/27e0LVIaqM — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 3, 2024

Amidst all this hubbub, renowned NBA analyst and Undisputed host Rachel Nichols chose to shine a light on the heartwarming side of things. Seeing that the fans didn’t want to any tokens of appreciation from Brown despite doing the right thing, she said, “Love that they didn’t even want to accept the jersey – “we just wanted you to have it back.””

Perhaps this whole interaction perfectly encapsulates the good side of the NBA community. After all, things are seldom taken too seriously even by the biggest personalities, while every onlooker often appreciates the wholesome moments.

Amidst a sea of debates on which player is the greatest ever to do something, and who didn’t have a left hand, perhaps it is more of this that fanbases require for it to be fun for everybody.