“Jalen Brunson Is the Best PG In The League”: Kendrick Perkins Doubles Down on Hot Take, Picks Knicks to Rival the Celtics in the East

Jalen Brunson made headlines by leading the New York Knicks to a recent 118-109 away win against the Boston Celtics. The triumph excited Kendrick Perkins as he openly doubled down on his backing of the New York Knicks guard. Outlining his sustained support for the 27-year-old, the sports analyst even shockingly picked him to rival the Celtics in the East.

In the latest episode of Fist Take, Perkins declared, “About three weeks ago, I said that Jalen Brunson is the best point guard in the league…Then all of a sudden he starts taking his game to another level…Every time he goes against another person’s favorite player, he comes out victorious in great fashion”.

Following that, the 39-year-old expressed how the Knicks roster facilitated the emergence of Brunson. Perkins consequently praised the influence of the established culture and identity in ensuring the winning form of the organization. The impact of the rest of the squad soon came to the limelight as the analyst elaborated on his stance.

The contributions of Mitchell Robinson as a defensive reinforcer subsequently received the spotlight. The necessity of Isaiah Hartenstein’s endeavors in recent times also became a key area of discussion, before Perkins went on to mention how the inclusion of OG Anunoby changed the fortunes of the Knicks while turning them into a potent force in the conference.

It is clear that while Kendrick Perkins wanted to appreciate Brunson more than he already did on the show, he did not want to forget the impact of the role players behind him. Sure enough, no matter how good the Knicks guard has been this season, there was no winning against the Boston Celtics without the supporting cast.

Currently a top-three seed in the East, the Knicks now seem to be riding high on confidence once again, with the postseason just around the corner. While Julius Randle is still missing, this could ultimately culminate in the team making some serious noise during the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

A closer look at the influence of Jalen Brunson

The Knicks impressed the NBA community with a remarkable semi-final run last season. Thus, coming into this season, the fans expected the team to sustain its regained form. Despite a noteworthy start, their ambitions faced a major setback as Julius Randle got sidelined in January with a season-ending injury.

However, the team’s momentum never crumbled as Brunson started leading the charge. As per StatMuse, the New Jersey-born ensured a 20-12 record for the Knicks in the absence of Randle. On top of it, the 6ft 2″ guard has been enjoying a career-defining run of form. In these 32 games, the 2024 All-Star has averaged 31.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game, as per StatMuse.

This secured a post-season run for the Knicks with the organization claiming the third spot on the table as per NBA.com. Following a 49-32 run, they remain in contention to face the finalists of the in-season tournament, the Indiana Pacers. Hence, the stage is set for an exciting start to their playoffs, with Brunson having a lot to say in deciding the outcomes.