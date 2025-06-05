“Jalen Brunson Prepared Them for Shai”: Paul Pierce Explains How Knicks Prepared Pacers to Face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) in the fourth quarter during game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In their run to the 2025 NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers have completed memorable comebacks and risen in the face of adversity time and time again. This evening, they’ll meet the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose skill set will pose a unique challenge for the Pacers. Paul Pierce believes Indiana will be fine because of lessons learned from their previous series against the New York Knicks.

Indiana has faced a plethora of talent throughout their remarkable postseason run. In the first round, they tamed the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, they trampled on the neck of the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by Donovan Mitchell. New York, however, pushed the Pacers in an entirely different way.

Jalen Brunson was a player unlike any the Pacers had faced to that point. His heliocentric offensive style required a certain degree of attention from all players on the floor, especially considering his elite ability to draw fouls.

It might’ve been a hassle for the Pacers, but it couldn’t have happened at a better time for them. Pierce believes that experience will be vital in Indiana’s defensive approach against the Thunder.

“I don’t know if you can slow [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander], but Jalen Brunson prepared them for Shai,” Pierce said on Ticket & The Truth.

Each team the Thunder faced was unable to find an answer for Gilgeous-Alexander. Since Brunson’s style of play is so similar to SGA’s, Pierce believes there’s no team better suited for the challenge than the Pacers.

Indiana wasn’t able to completely shut down Brunson in their Eastern Conference Finals series, as he averaged 30.7 points per game on 50.4% shooting from the field. What they were able to do was take away his ability to make the rest of his team better.

Gilgeous-Alexander is of that same mold of player. It won’t be possible to nullify him entirely. But limiting his overall impact on the game will have a drastic effect on Indiana’s chances of winning this series.

That will only be one piece to the puzzle, though. The main ingredient for either team to win is controlling turnovers. The Thunder leads the playoffs with 17.8 fastbreak points per game while the Pacers are third with 15.5 points.

Whichever team can win that department will put themselves in an excellent position to claim the 2025 NBA championship. The first step to that goal will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.