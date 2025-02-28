“He’s On A ‘See-Food’ Diet”: Charles Barkley Mocks Shaquille O’Neal While Avoiding Being Force-Fed Donuts On TNT

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley make up a wonderful duo. Their constant back-and-forths stem from a place of mutual admiration and respect, and the jokes they come up with are downright hilarious. Be it giving each other their flowers or pulling the other’s leg, the two veterans know exactly how to keep fans entertained.

This witty banter was on full display last night on TNT, as Shaq brought in Chuck’s favorite Krispy Kreme donuts into the studio.

The Inside panel of Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith tried to convince Barkley to eat a donut, but he resolutely refused, claiming he was on a diet. “How many shots of Ozempic would you have to take,” joked Kenny.

Barkley, though, was serious. He reiterated that his diet was all natural, and rather than take any pills for it, he was simply fasting intermittently.

What followed was about a minute’s worth of chaos. Shaq enlisted Kenny’s help to try and pin Chuck down to his seat and force-feed him a donut.

After that failed, Shaq made it seem like he was willing to chase Chuck around the studio before relenting and going with his co-host’s wishes. While trying to force feed Chuck, Shaq revealed that he was on a diet as well, and won’t be eating any donuts.

That’s when the Chuckster saw his opening and took a dig at Shaq for his eating habits. “Yeah, he on a see-food diet,” the former MVP said. “He see food he eat it!”

No donuts for Chuck 🚫🍩 Not even Shaq could force him to eat these 😂 pic.twitter.com/nK1V6Y9fGy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 28, 2025

Chuck’s words from before this whole incident stand out, though, as the Hall of Famer vehemently denied using Ozempic in his weight loss journey. He mentioned how he had a window for eating and claimed it was from 6 to 8.

He has an instance of mentioning Ozempic before as well, claiming people who used it to lose weight were “cheating the game.”

Charles Barkley’s hilarious weight loss reveal

4 months ago, Shaq and Chuck got into it again on Inside the NBA and took various weight-related shots at each other. Barkley’s claim of his weight being less than Shaq’s didn’t sit well with the Laker legend, and in retaliation, he outed the Chuckster for taking Mounjaro.

Barkley revealed to Kenny and Ernie how he was taking the drug for losing weight, and reports have suggested that the former 76er has lost nearly 60 lbs while on it.

Of course, Kenny and Ernie were in tears from laughing at this, and the former Rocket couldn’t resist calling out his co-host.

“You know the drug you need to take?” Kenny asked Chuck. “It’s called this [imitates running] get out there and do a little this. Do less of this [imitates drinking] and less of this [imitates eating] that’s the drug.”

Chuck’s little weight loss anecdote proved to be the funniest thing to happen on that episode, and his three co-hosts were left breathless from all their laughter.