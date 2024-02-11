Jalen Brunson Reveals Why Justin Bieber Is Religiously A Part Of His Pre-Game Routine

Jalen Bruson has been a revelation for the New York Knicks, and if all things go according to plan, Brunson will be leading the Knicks to back-to-back playoff appearances. With Brunson even making the All-Star team this season, many have become curious as to what the New York guard does to prepare himself for hard matchups.

Advertisement

While appearing on the ‘Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon’, Bruson would reveal that listening to ‘Justin Bieber’ was an integral part of his pre-game prep. Talking about it in detail, Brunson told Fallon,

“I listen to Justin Bieber right before I run out….. Every game, I shuffle, I shuffle. It started in college. So I went to Villanova, and my sister put me on the ‘Purpose’ album. It came out in like 2015-ish and so yeah, the album is amazing. I’m not gonna lie, it’s amazing.”

Advertisement

Jalen seems to have a special connection to Bieber’s Purpose album, a record that was specially created by Bieber, as he walked away from controversy into a life of meaning and marriage. As for Brunson, the ritual of listening to Bieber seems to be going well, as not only has he been able to bring Villanova a Championship, but also managed to take an average Knicks team, to the playoffs.

But even with Brunson’s status and money, he is yet to meet his favourite pop singer, as he revealed to Fallon. But music aside, Brunson also has the rest of his routine for Game Day down to a T. He briefly mentioned how each game day is the same, as it helps him stay in a rhythm.

Jalen Brunson’s music choice isn’t appreciated

The NBA is a league where culture and music from all walks of life come and play out, as games often bring about a mood of celebration and excitement. Given that players have so much exposure, it’s only obvious that NBA players would mostly display an impressive choice in music, from R&B to Jazz, every player has his vibe.

But players like Jimmy Butler and Jalen Bruson seem to be complete outliers. Being two of the hardest playing members of their respective teams, both Brunson and Butler seem to have a taste in music, which is just slightly ‘off’.

Advertisement

Back in 2022, the players on the Dallas Mavericks were each asked a surprising question. While boarding their flight on the tarmac, Maverick’s reporter asked the players ” Who would you not give the aux to ?.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dallasmavs/status/1481100035475525636?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All the Mavericks players, resoundingly had a single player on their mind, ‘Jalen Brunson’. Even Brunson seems to agree with the rest of his teammates, as he too chose himself as the answer, telling the media,

” I play Bieber all day.”

Though Brunson may receive flak for closely following a pop star, the Knicks should thank Bieber for his soulful performances. With the arrival of Brunson, Madison Square Garden has once again lit up, with many fans hoping for the Knicks to make a deep run.