Basketball

“The 41-year old Udonis Haslem can make a 3-pointer, but Ben Simmons can’t make one to save his life”: NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions on the Heat OG’s dagger against the Pacers

"The 41-year old Udonis Haslem can make a 3-pointer, but Ben Simmons can't make one to save his life": NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions on the Heat OG's dagger against the Pacers
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I think we overshot" - Toto Wolff calls for a ban on broadcasting of radio messages between team principals and race director
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The 41-year old Udonis Haslem can make a 3-pointer, but Ben Simmons can't make one to save his life": NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions on the Heat OG's dagger against the Pacers
“The 41-year old Udonis Haslem can make a 3-pointer, but Ben Simmons can’t make one to save his life”: NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions on the Heat OG’s dagger against the Pacers

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem hits a 3-pointer to tie the franchise record of twenty-two…