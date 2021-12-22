“The 41-year old Udonis Haslem can make a 3-pointer, but Ben Simmons can’t make one to save his life”: NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions on the Heat OG’s dagger against the Pacers

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem hits a 3-pointer to tie the franchise record of twenty-two 3-pointers. UD’s shot from beyond the arc had the home crowd and the Heat bench on their feet.

The Heat defeated the Pacers 125-96, with Tyler Herro returning to the lineup after a three-game absence due to a bruised thigh. The Heat didn’t have Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, and Bam Adebayo in the lineup while Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon aggravated his soreness in his right Achilles.

However, the Heat had a great night from the field, scoring twenty-two 3-pointers in the game. Coming off the bench, Herro had twenty-six points and was 5-for-8 from the 3-point line. The Erik Spoelstra team had the likes of Dewayne Dedmon, Gab Vincent, and Max Strus fill in the depleted roster.

The Heat is missing many of its crucial players due to injuries. Thus it was time for the locker room leader Udonis Haslem to step into the game. The 41-year old checked in during the fourth quarter, receiving a standing ovation from the home crowd.

The highlight of the game was UD scoring the 22nd three-pointer. Thus, tying the franchise record for most no of 3s made in a game. NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions on the veteran’s shot from beyond the arc.

NBA Twitter reacts to Udonis Haslem’s career sixth 3-pointer.

UD continues to remain with the Heat organization despite playing minimal games. The veteran holds great respect in the locker room, serving as a mentor. Nonetheless, Haslem stole the thunder with his shot from beyond the arc in Wednesday night’s game.

Heat bench was HYPED after UD cashed this three 😂 pic.twitter.com/MSPaI74xqm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2021

The Pacers letting Udonis Haslem make 3’s… They need to trade everyone tomorrow ASAP just for that — Willem DaFriend (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) December 22, 2021

But Ben Simmons can’t hit a three to save his life 😂 — Quin__313 (@313Quin) December 22, 2021

OG ⚓️ — Nate • Happy Heat Fan • (19-13) (@HolidayHerro) December 22, 2021

is there a more pure thing in the league this year than 41-year-old Udonis Haslem hitting a 3-pointer — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 22, 2021

So Udonis Haslem still in the NBA and you’re telling me bringing back I.T needed some strong evaluation 😂😂😂🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/3d0kQ2pfEh — Alphonsarelli (@OywakAlphonse) December 22, 2021

Udonis Haslem did not even *attempt* a 3-pointer in 8 of his 19 seasons. He’s only made a 3-pointer in 5 of his 19 seasons, now including 2021-22. He went 0/12 from downtown in 2018-19. #Gators — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) December 22, 2021

What dirt does Udonis Haslem have on Pat Riley for him to still be on this team — Ballin’ is the MFN occasion‼️ (@Sky_Patrol_24) December 22, 2021

Haslem’s shot had social media buzzing with some in shock that he still played. The 41-year old has played his entire career in Miami.