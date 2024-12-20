“Dude is an Assassin”: Stephen Curry is Certainly a Point Guard, Claims Penny Hardaway

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Penny Hardaway listed his Mt. Rushmore of NBA players, which excluded Stephen Curry. He didn’t mean it as disrespect, he just feels there are too many great players to name only four. After that, he went on to heap praise on the Warriors superstar.

Although Steph is arguably a top-two point guard in the league’s history, Hardaway believes that he can also be put in the shooting guard category.

He said, “They talk about the best point guard. Is Steph a point guard or is he a shooting guard? What are we talking about here.” Being great at two positions despite never playing as a shooting guard is a unique accomplishment.

However, Draymond Green underlined that Steph is indeed a point guard, which convinced the four-time All-Star as well.

He added, “That’s what I’m saying. When you talk about greatest point guards, how can you leave out Steph! I remember saying a long time ago, that dude is an assassin, bro. He’s got the baby face, but that dude is an assassin, man.”

As per the 53-year-old, the Baby-Faced Assassin can not be left out of any conversations about NBA greats because of what he has done for the game. But despite his shooting prowess, Curry’s Warriors teammate Draymond Green is pretty sure that he is not a shooting guard.

Draymond Green explains why Stephen Curry is a point guard

A shooting guard is a primary scorer for the team, a role that Steph has shouldered unofficially. Whereas as a traditional point guard, the primary expectation from him would’ve been to run offense. However, the lines between the two kinds of guards have blurred in the NBA over time.

Meanwhile, Draymond thinks that his teammate getting a nod as a shooting guard speaks to his greatness as a shooter.

He said, “When you talk about why he’s a point guard if you ever watch Steph…the amount of coverage that he has seen and had to read, quarterbacks read coverages, point guards read coverages, the amount of coverages that Steph has had to read in being guarded…there’s not a person in NBA history that has seen the amount of defenses and different kinds of coverages that Steph Curry has seen.”

Green stated that despite that, Steph averages 6.4 assists per game in his career. So, there’s no question that he is a point guard, but the fact that this argument exists is a nod to how great a shooter he is.