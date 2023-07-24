Larsa Pippen Builds Bond with Michael Jordan’s Ex-Wife, Juanita Vanoy, Following His Disapproval of Her Relationship with Marcus Jordan

In a surprising turn of events, Larsa Pippen, the former wife of NBA superstar Scottie Pippen, has taken to Instagram to market a rare picture of Juanita Vanoy, the ex-wife of basketball legend Michael Jordan. This comes just a few weeks after Michael Jordan publicly voiced his disapproval of Larsa’s relationship with his son, Marcus Jordan. Larsa’s attempt to connect with Juanita on social media appears to be a strategic move, aiming to mend the relationship and gain her approval after the recent controversy.

Following Michael Jordan’s clear disapproval of their relationship, Larsa Pippen seems determined to bridge the gap between herself and Marcus Jordan’s mother, Juanita Vanoy. The Instagram post featuring a rare picture of Juanita and the link to her newly created profile hints at Larsa’s efforts to establish a bond with her partner’s mother, who has kept a low profile until now.

Larsa Pippen Reaches Out with an Instagram Post

In a bold move to connect with her partner’s mother, Larsa Pippen posted a rare picture of Juanita Vanoy on her Instagram story.

The photo, which garnered significant attention, showcased Juanita’s beauty and elegance, prompting many to admire the former wife of the basketball icon. Moreover, the post included a link to Juanita’s newly formed profile on the platform, providing a glimpse into her life and interests.

It is worth noting that Juanita Vanoy has always maintained a private and low-profile existence, shying away from the public eye. Her decision to create an Instagram profile could signify a newfound desire to connect with the world and share aspects of her life with others.

Larsa and Marcus Address Michael Jordan’s Disapproval on Their Podcast

In the wake of Michael Jordan’s public disapproval of their relationship, Larsa and Marcus Jordan confronted the issue head-on during an episode of their podcast, “Separation Anxiety.” Marcus revealed that his mother, Juanita, was among those who had reservations about their budding connection. This revelation stirred speculation about how it might impact their relationship going forward.

However, it seems that Larsa and Juanita have managed to bridge the gap and build a bond since then. Additionally, Larsa claimed that Juanita reached out to her personally through text messages, suggesting that the two have engaged in communication and are working towards a better understanding of each other.