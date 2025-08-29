Jalen Williams Breaks Down How Kobe Bryant and Andre Miller Inspired His Game

Basketball is a game that is learned not just on the hardwood, but watching tape. Every player remembers the guy who they loved watching as a kid because they would attempt to model their game after them when they got to the show. But Jalen Williams’ pick of whose technique he used to follow closely might surprise you.

The OKC Thunder superstar spoke on this subject during a recent interview on the Out The Mud podcast. Show hosts, NBA legends Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, wondered who he had his eye on growing up, specifically for their moves. He had two answers. The first was an obvious one.

“At a young age cause I grew late, I was a huge Kobe fan,” JDub said. That said, he knew that the Mamba wasn’t someone he could replicate. “I’m watching Kobe shoot fadeaways I’m like, ‘I ain’t doing that.’I just watched a ton of people.'”

So who was the player that he studied? Why none other than NBA journeyman, Andre Miller. “Andre Miller low key. My dad was kind of a fan that. That was a big one for me. I like T-Mac a lot too.” Allen and Randolph popped big hearing Dre’s name mentioned.

“I actually just met him for the first time. I think I played against his son in high school too,” added Williams, who then went on to explain why, out of the wide array of NBA icons, he chose a man who was never named an All-Star in the league.

“That was someone I grew up watching. Just pace, like I said I was short up until college, so that was someone that I look, pace wise to just play like.”

That’s not to say that Miller wasn’t skilled. In 2002, he led the league in assists and was a member of the NBA All-Rookie team in 2000. Allen had to interject because he was still too excited about getting to gush over Dre.

“You know Dre Miller got that game where I ain’t as athletic as everybody, but I can get to my spots. I could get you in the position where you got to compromise whether you foul or let me shoot. You saying that, when I see your game now, I can see a few times when you put players in that blender.”

It just goes to show you that you never know who you could be an inspiration for. And what an inspo Miller has been to such a young prospect. Jalen is already an NBA Champion and just got a healthy five-year extension worth up to $287 million.

Thunder fans shouldn’t just be thanking SGA. They shouldn’t just be thanking head coach Mark Daigneault. They should be thanking the cult hero, Andre Miller, for inspiring their No. 2 option, who has since become one of the league’s best two-way players. Respect to Dre.