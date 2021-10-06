“Jamal Murray got the wrong Porter Jr”: Nuggets star ignites MIP conversation by backing Michael Porter Jr for 2021-22 honors

Ahead of the 2021-2022 campaign, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray selects his own teammate Michael Porter Jr as his early pick for the Most Improved Player.

Although we haven’t seen NBA regular-season action yet, players can easily be gauged by their training camp and preseason performances. There are several discussions on the Most Improved Player award, and who will be winning the honor. Several analysts have selected Houston’s Kevin Porter Jr, some selected Golden State’s Jordan Poole and others choose Darius Garland or Keldon Johnson as their favourites to win the honor.

One such player who has been backed to shock the league with the increase in his performance is Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. After sitting his rookie year out with a lingering back injury, MPJ had a decent first campaign in his second year in the league, averaging 9 points and 4.7 rebounds coming off the bench.

This past 2020-2021 season, starting 54 games, Porter Jr saw a huge jump in his numbers, putting up an incredible 19 points and 7.3 rebounds on an impressive 54.2% shooting from the field and 44.5% from beyond the arc.

This summer, a move which shocked, MPJ agreed to sign a massive five-year max contract extension worth up to $207 million with the Denver Nuggets. However, with Jamal Murray out with a torn ACL injury, the Nuggets saw the potential in Michael to step up and be the 2nd star, alongside Nikola Jokic, that the team needs.

NBA Twitter goes crazy as Jamal Murray selects Michael Porter Jr as his pick to win the 2022 Most Improved Player

With Murray out of the squad, Porter Jr will have to step up and help out Jokic, hoping to better his stats. After signing such a handsome contract, several analysts have put pressure on the Nuggets star to make it to the All-Star game as well as the All-NBA team. And recently, Jamal Murray chose the 6-foot-10 forward as his pick for the 2022 Most Improved Player honors.

I got Mpj winning most improved this season..who y’all got? — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) October 6, 2021

As soon as the Canadian guard selected MPJ as his pick, NBA Twitter went crazy. While there we a few users who defended Murray’s pick, there were plenty who had a different opinion.

Most improved??? Bruh he getting paid $172 he better just be worth it smh most improved is for players struggling to get time on the court before they show out not for people with bag already try again — KrisB (@chefwitem) October 6, 2021

Got the wrong Porter JR pic.twitter.com/s4dRaYHm3y — (@Cantguardbeard) October 6, 2021

no MPJ slander allowed pic.twitter.com/wWhq203RuE — Nicoló (@bundes_better) October 6, 2021

Indeed, there are several players who are expected to have a breakout season. However, Michael Porter Jr will have to prove his doubters wrong and justify his worth by stepping up his game and proving to be an All-NBA calibre player.