“Jamal Murray might come back before the NBA playoffs”: NBA insider gives Nuggets fans reason to cheer with their Canadian star’s impending return

Jamal Murray can make a comeback before the Playoffs to make Nikola Jokic and Co a title contender this season.

The last we saw of Jamal Murray in the Nuggets uniform was almost a year ago against the Golden State Warriors. In April 2021, he tore his ACL in the left knee whilst, a season where Nikola Jokic would go on to win his first-ever MVP and the Nuggets were considered a championship contender.

After showing off All-NBA level play in the 2020 Playoffs averaging 26.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and a steal in the 19 games Denver played, Murray was expecting an All-Star year ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Although he was playing at a great level he had some issues throughout the season, and it finally snapped to end his season for good just a month before the Playoffs. Murray was averaging 21.2 points and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range in the 2020-21 season before the injury.

But now he can finish the business he left off last season by making a comeback around the same time when he got injured and was assessed to be out throughout this season.

Jamal Murray is playing for Nuggets’ G-league affiliates, might make a comeback this season

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jamal Murray is going to suit up for the G-league affiliates of the Nuggets. Not for a 5v5 but just for the practice sessions, which might soon turn into regular games with Grand Rapids.

The Denver Nuggets have assigned Jamal Murray to the NBA G League “for practice reps” on Tuesday, sources tell @ShamsCharania. Murray’s return from a torn ACL inches closer. pic.twitter.com/7uQ0GGeAU1 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 15, 2022

If Murray does comeback this season, it will surely make the 6th placed Nuggets a title contender with or without MPJ in the lineup. Because the way Nikola Jokic is dominating the league without him is nothing but a treat to watch.

And if he doesn’t, well, the Joker might still lead them to win a series or two, but no further than that, as Nuggets do not have a second proven consistent scoring threat for the Playoffs.

