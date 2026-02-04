mobile app bar

James Harden Denies Asking For A Trade From The Clippers

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Arizona State Sun Devils former player James Harden sits courtside during the game against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena

The biggest move of the 25/26 season ahead of trade deadline was arguably James Harden to Cleveland, and it came rather fast and strong. Harden supposedly wanted to leave the Clippers, and quickly identified the Cavs as a desirable destination. Within a matter of days, it was all signed. There’s just one problem, though. Harden denied that he demanded a trade.

It was reported by multiple news outlets that Harden wanted a $80 million extension that would see him tied to the Clippers until 2028. But owner Steve Ballmer did not want to give him a deal beyond 2027. Seemingly at an impasse, Harden decided to pack and bags and leave as a result.

Ramona Shelburne, a trusted NBA insider, posted on X, that Harden denied asking for a trade away from the Clippers. She shared the Beard’s words, which were filled with gratitude towards the Clippers organization.

“In life, not even just basketball, when things don’t work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other,” Harden said. “Okay, maybe we just don’t see a future with each other. Maybe we just outgrew each other, whatever the case may be.” 

Harden also told Shelburne that he wanted the Clippers to rebuild and get a player (or picks) who would make their future brighter. Admittedly, Darius Garland is an incredible addition on that regard. As for him, he sees a chance to win in the Eastern Conference with the Cavaliers.

“They got a very good team, coaching staff, all of the above. So as much as I wanted to stay in LA and give it a go—I’ve never won one before. As a basketball mind I think we have a bit better chance,” the 36-year-old added.

After thanking the Clippers for letting him shine in his hometown of Los Angeles and reflecting on the rollercoaster couple of seasons he had with the franchise, Harden concluded by stating: “At the end of the day it is a business and I think both sides got what they wanted, are in a great place and are very happy.” 

The Cavs, fifth in the East with a 30–21 record, will now be looking to go all out for the title. They will be eager to brush off last season’s disappointing second-round playoff exit.

As for the Clippers, they appear to be on the rise after bouncing back from a 6–21 start by winning 17 of their next 21 games. Harden played a major role in that resurgence. Will his exit spoil their comeback? That remains to be seen.

