Basketball

“James Harden dropped $1 million at a strip club and got his jersey retired”: Sixers guard revealed to have had his jersey ‘retired’ at a strip club after he spent millions

“James Harden dropped $1 million at a strip club and got his jersey retired”: Sixers guard revealed to have had his jersey ‘retired’ at a strip club after he spent millions
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
CSK vs DC Man of the Match today match: Who won Man of the Match in today's Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match?
Next Article
"I am not a big fan of Maths": MS Dhoni wants CSK to enjoy IPL without taking pressure of 2022 playoffs
NBA Latest Post
“James Harden dropped $1 million at a strip club and got his jersey retired”: Sixers guard revealed to have had his jersey ‘retired’ at a strip club after he spent millions
“James Harden dropped $1 million at a strip club and got his jersey retired”: Sixers guard revealed to have had his jersey ‘retired’ at a strip club after he spent millions

James Harden reportedly spent a whopping million dollars at a strip club in Houston at…