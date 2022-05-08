“James Harden dropped $1 million at a strip club and got his jersey retired”: Sixers guard revealed to have had his jersey ‘retired’ at a strip club after he spent millions

James Harden reportedly spent a whopping million dollars at a strip club in Houston at one point and even had his jersey retired for it.

James Harden and his affinity for having an extravagant nightlife is very well known. It had come to a point where NBA fans were discussing whether or not they would want Harden on a team in a city that has plethora of options in the ‘Canadian ballet’ scene as they believed the 2018 MVP would be much too distracted.

This however, didn’t stop former Houston Rockets General Manager, Daryl Morey, from pulling the plug on Ben Simmons and trading him away to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. Morey played the waiting game to perfection and in turn, got himself an MVP caliber player in return.

Unfortunately for the 76ers, James has not been the ‘give you 35 a night’ James for a single second of his stint in Philadelphia. He’s transitioned into a pass-first guy who’s been able to get double digit assists but has also been shooting below 40% from the field on a seemingly regular basis.

James Harden dropped several bags at a Houston strip club.

James Harden has never been shy to spend his money and he certainly wasn’t shy to do it at the strip club either. His affinity towards night clubs is well documented as it was heavily speculated that he was frequenting them a bit too often during his final days in Houston before forcing a trade to the Nets.

Well before that took place however, it was revealed by Jamil Clay on the Joe Budden podcast that ‘The Beard’ had once dropped a whopping million dollars at an H-Town strip club. This type of spending earned him what athletes can only dream of: his jersey getting retired. Of course, this wasn’t at the Toyota Center, rather, in the strip club rafters.

“James has his jersey hanging from the top. They were doing that because they said James has been going in there spending like [tons of money]. You know what I mean? So, they gave him his own jersey hanging from the rafters of the strip club.”

Looks like the entry fee of having your own personalized jersey hanging from the ceiling of a strip club is $1 million.