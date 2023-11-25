"James Harden, If You Don't Get in the Gym...": Richard Jefferson Issues Sombre Warning to Clippers Star

The Los Angeles Clippers seem to have figured out their preferred playing structure following the acquisition of James Harden. After an initial bump on the road, the team has got going with Harden facilitating the plays from the backcourt. Despite the recent success, Richard Jefferson demanded improvement from the 2018 MVP on the latest episode of the JJ Redick podcast.

The 43-year-old first highlighted the importance of evolution in the NBA, stating, “You gotta adapt or die”. Right after that, he put James’ journey in the league in focus, explaining how his change in style held him back as an individual. “We have seen him go from a 35 a night and 7 assists guy to a 20 and 10. That’s absurd,” Jefferson mentioned.

The 2016 NBA champion thus dictated changes in the approach of The Beard for the benefit of the Clippers on the court. He underlined the point guard’s elite catch-and-shoot three-pointer scoring ability of over 40%, demanding him to sharpen that skillset. Richard declared, “James, if you don’t get in the gym and shoot 500 catch and shoot threes, then you are going to struggle at this”.

Later on, he even cited his own NBA career as a reference to establish his point. The sports analyst talked about how he had to adjust his gameplay to the requirements of the team in his twilight years. He mentioned, “I didn’t shoot over 40% till my eleventh year and then I shot over 40% like five times because that was the only way that I was gonna stay in the league and do the things that I would like to do. So James has to make that adjustment”.

Richard displayed immense faith in the coaching abilities of Tyronn Lue as he openly praised the Clippers’ head coach.“Ty Lue and how he manages these rotations and figures out which I don’t think there’s many better,” he mentioned. The veteran added,”I think that’s why we have to give him a long window,” backing him further.

The challenges doubled for James Harden

Alongside Jefferson, Shaquille O’Neal previously had raised the bar for the 34-year-old at his newest franchise. After a 0-5 start to the latter’s time in LA, the 4-time champion publicly mocked him. “Warning, the Harden system does not include playing winning basketball,” Shaq joked after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Clippers.

Since then, the team’s form has improved massively as James found his foot. They won three consecutive matches before their latest defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. Nonetheless, the signs of a changing time are there in the city of Angels. The only question marks are over the 10x All-Star’s ability to get accustomed to the change.