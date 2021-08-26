“James Harden is the only player in the NBA to make more free throws than field goals!”: NBA Reddit uncovers an incredible factoid about the cunning Brooklyn Nets superstar

NBA Reddit uncovers a shockingly hilarious fact about the playstyle of Brooklyn Nets superstar, James Harden

James Harden is undoubtedly one of the greatest scorers of all time. In fact, according to Daryl Morey, he is the greatest in the history of the NBA (as hot a take that may be).

The man just knows how to perform in his role to perfection. In Houston, he was essentially given the ball, and was asked to play an isolation-heavy style, which allowed him to score as much as he wanted, and sometimes facilitate for others, which kept defenses honest.

With the Nets, however, his role is just a tad bit different. With two other incredible scorers on his team now, the player has decided to adopt a more traditional point guard role, where he works as the floor general.

However, while his overall scoring has taken a bit of a backseat as compared to before, the way he gets a lot of his buckets hasn’t changed. The man is a foul-drawing magician. His flops are so incredible, they make even PSG’s Neymar blush.

Jokes aside, as much as we may rag him about it, Harden is a foul drawing genius. But fans don’t realize just how staggering that part of his game is.

Let us explain.

Also Read: Montrezl Harrell throws cryptic parting shots at LeBron James and the Lakers after his move to the Wizards

NBA Redditor reveals James Harden has accumulated more free throws than field goals in the NBA

Yep, you read it right. The Beard has indeed scored more free throws than field goals.

NBA Redditor ‘Michael_Jorbald’ (love the name), recently put in some serious research on James Harden. And well, here is what he said on the matter at hand.

“In his career, Harden has made a total of 6513 FGs, and 6574 FTs

I looked through some other players to see if anyone else also has more made free throws than field goals in their career and couldn’t find anyone. Some players I checked include Trae Young, Jimmy Butler, Giannis, Embiid, LeBron, Luka, Westbrook, MJ, Shaq.”

“At full strength, nobody can beat us. I’m just going to leave it at that.”👀 – James Harden

(Via https://t.co/oLcfCAAhTa) pic.twitter.com/iDdFMDikg7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 19, 2021

First of all, hats off to Mr. Jorbald for researching this topic so thoroughly. We massively appreciate you and salute you for the work you have done here.

Coming to James Harden though, this is simply incredible. This level of mastery over something many considered nothing more than an afterthought before him… you have to appreciate this man’s guile. And frankly, we can’t wait for him to add to both tallies during this upcoming season.

Also Read: NBA Legend Oscar Robertson makes a shocking take about the new age Mr. Triple-Double