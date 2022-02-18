Basketball

“James Harden says Scary Hours, I say Scary Minutes… All 48 of them that we’re together!”: Sixers’ Joel Embiid warns the rest of the league ahead of the Beard’s debut in Philly

"James Harden says Scary Hours, I say Scary Minutes... All 48 of them that we're together!": Sixers' Joel Embiid warns the rest of the league ahead of the Beard's debut in Philly
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"DeMar DeRozan is playing great but he's not the best player in the world!": Shaquille O'Neal gets in a heated discussion with Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley over the MVP race
Next Article
“Luka Doncic is now tied for the most 45-point games in Mavericks history!”: The Slovenian MVP shatters numerous records with his jaw-dropping 49/15 double-double performance vs the Pels
NBA Latest Post
“Luka Doncic is now tied for the most 45-point games in Mavericks history!”: The Slovenian MVP shatters numerous records with his jaw-dropping 49/15 double-double performance vs the Pels
“Luka Doncic is now tied for the most 45-point games in Mavericks history!”: The Slovenian MVP shatters numerous records with his jaw-dropping 49/15 double-double performance vs the Pels

Luka Doncic goes off for a 49-point, 15-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double leading the Mavs…