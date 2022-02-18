"James Harden says Scary Hours, I say Scary Minutes... All 48 of them that we're together!": Sixers' Joel Embiid warns the rest of the league ahead of the Beard's debut in Philly

Sixers’ Joel Embiid talks about playing alongside James Harden, claims it would be ‘Scary Minutes’, warns the rest of the league

The Philadelphia 76ers went on the road and took down the defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. With this win, the Sixers improve to a 35-23 record, good for the 3rd spot in the East. What’s impressive about the same is how they’ve accomplished all this while Ben Simmons sat out the entire season. The Sixers traded for James Harden a week ago, but he hasn’t played for them yet, due to some Hamstring concerns.

However, Joel Embiid has done an excellent job carrying the team. Embiid has been putting on amazing displays nightly and is yet again running atop the MVP race. Tonight, he put up 42 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished 5 assists.

Joel Embiid was pretty much double-teamed all night. He still had: 42 PTS

14 REB

5 AST

14-21 FG

3-4 3P

W at Bucks Literally unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/r9nah4A2gu — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 18, 2022

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan is playing great but he’s not the best player in the world!”: Shaquille O’Neal gets in a heated discussion with Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley over the MVP race

Joel Embiid is excited to play alongside James Harden

James Harden is one of the best scorers in the league. Even though he hasn’t looked like himself for the past year or so, Harden still possesses the offensive capabilities to turn a switch and drop 40 anytime the team needs it.

Joel Embiid, on the other hand, has been doing so on a nightly basis. He needs a co-star who can shoulder some of the load, and James Harden was brought in to do just the same. While there are some who doubt how they would fit together, Embiid has none. On the other hand, he has a warning for the league regarding the same.

Joel Embiid on playing with James Harden: “He usually says Scary Hours, I say Scary Minutes. For all the 48 minutes we’re going to be on the floor all together.” I love this man pic.twitter.com/Lq33UslOBk — ً (@arxanii) February 18, 2022

Also Read: “Sky is the limit for LaMelo Ball”: Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson are in awe of Hornets All-Star’s abilities and maturity at his age

It would certainly be interesting to see how the two pair up. With James Harden being out all through the All-Star weekend, we would have to wait and see when he can debut for the Sixers.