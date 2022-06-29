“Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47M is the most predictable move in NBA history”: Skip Bayless believes the former MVP is overpaid

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless takes a dig at Russell Westbrook as the former MVP opts in for the final year of his contract paying him $47M.

Skip Bayless and Russell Westbrook have been feuding on Twitter lately, courtesy of the Undisputed analyst mocking the Lakers point guard’s last name. Bayless has been an avid critic of Westbrook for some time now, calling the former MVP out for his poor shooting, turnovers, and ball-hog nature.

Westbrook, who has never paid heed to the media, wasn’t having any of Bayless’ insults at his family name, and rightly so. For years, the Fox Sports analyst has mocked Russ with the nickname Westbrick. However, things went overboard this season with Mrs. Westbrook getting involved.

I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 4, 2022

As Skip continued to use the term Westbrick against Russ, the latter surprised everyone lately, responding to the analyst. Nonetheless, Bayless had a response ready.

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

Hey, Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) … happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let’s talk about how you’ll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2022

With Westbrook officially opting into the final year of his contract with the Lakers, Bayless didn’t forget to take a dig at the all-time leader in triple-doubles.

“The most predictable move in NBA history”: Skip Bayless on Russell Westbrook exercising his player option.

Perhaps, coming off the worst season of his career, Westbrook is looking for redemption as he kicks off his second year wearing the purple and gold. In his debut with the Lakers, the former two-time scoring champion shot 29.8% from the 3-point line, 66.7% from the FT, and averaged 3.8 TPG.

Brodie was subjected to endless criticism and mocking on social media for his performances. Things only became worse with Lakers Nation beginning to resent him too. Nevertheless, the Lakers front office still has faith in the capabilities of the nine-time All-Star as they look to run it back with him.

With Brodie exercising his player option officially, Bayless didn’t bat an eyelid before taking a dig at him. The former ESPN analyst didn’t find anything surprising about Westbrook’s decision, tweeting the following.

The most predictable move in NBA history: Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47 mil. What was he going to do, spite us critics by testing his value on the open market? What value? If he plays the way he did last year he’ll once again be the most overpaid player in NBA history. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 29, 2022

The 2022-23 season is going to be a litmus test for Westbrook as he gears up for yet another scrutinizing year.

