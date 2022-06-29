Basketball

“Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47M is the most predictable move in NBA history”: Skip Bayless believes the former MVP is overpaid

"Russell Westbrook opting in for his $47M is the most predictable move in NBA history": Skip Bayless believes the former MVP is overpaid
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Shaquille O’Neal, you are a billionaire bro”: Kevin Durant brings up Shaq’s net worth in response to him accepting his jealousy of Rudy Gobert earning $250 million
Next Article
Why Josh Hazlewood not playing today: Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing today's Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st test in Galle?
NBA Latest Post
“Stephen Curry has passed Kevin Durant on the all-time list for making everybody around him greater”: Former NFL star reasons why the GSW MVP’s legacy is better than the Nets star’s
“Stephen Curry has passed Kevin Durant on the all-time list for making everybody around him greater”: Former NFL star reasons why the GSW MVP’s legacy is better than the Nets star’s

According to Emmanuel Acho, Stephen Curry has done a lot for other basketball players that…