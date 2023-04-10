“James Harden to the Houston Rockets Seems Like a Done Deal!”: Redditor Ties in Various Clues Surrounding 76ers Star’s Future 

Apr 7, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts on the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Playoffs are about to begin and while players are inevitably getting ready, there seems to be some level of uncertainty surrounding some players. This includes James Harden.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a player option this off-season and the fate of his team’s playoff run will determine whether he ends up signing back with the City of Brotherly Love or not.

But ahead of the playoffs instead of building more chemistry with his team, it looks as though he is out practicing alone and in familiar territory.

Back to the roots? The place where he earned the nickname “The Beard”, the place where he found his true mettle? A curious Redditor might have found a thread by snooping.

James Harden to the Houston Rockets Seems Like a Done Deal! https://t.co/0lXxoNhYH7 — Honest Bronny Fan (@honestbronnyfan) April 10, 2023

James Harden is back training at the Toyota Center and rumors are starting to swirl, could this be an early indication?

So, whether or not the 76ers make a deep run inside the playoffs, one thing looks certain, James Harden might be on his way out of Philadelphia.

No matter if he is able to make it big for the 76ers or not, the indicators are pointing toward an exit. The 76ers superstar is likely to head back to the Rockets, who now have a solid young core.

Players like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr, and Kevin Porter Jr, are looking for veteran leadership. Harden, might just be the missing piece. And all of his flurry of activity over the last year points toward that.

Just take a look at what he has been doing throughout the year, as this curious Redditor pulled together.

Yes, he was seen training at the Toyota Center in Houston just yesterday.

James Harden’s last hurrah in Philadelphia?

The 76ers do look primed for a deep run in the playoffs. The players look ready and with Joel Embiid set to pick up MVP honors, expectations of them could not be higher.

Harden also picked up the assist leader award for this year. It might be just his swansong. A last true showcase of his wizardry. Perhaps just like Merlin’s beard, his too has reached its limits.

Will Harden flourish or flounder? Stay tuned to find out as the Playoffs kick off this weekend.