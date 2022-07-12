Basketball

“Only way you stop a guy like James Harden is with the team”: Scottie Pippen gave his views on how to stop the 2018 MVP when he was wreaking havoc

“Only way you stop a guy like James Harden is with the team”: Scottie Pippen gave his views on how to stop the 2018 MVP when he was wreaking havoc
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Why Bhuvi not playing today: Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not playing today ODI vs England at The Oval?
Next Article
Joe Root last 10 ODI innings: Joe Root One Day career records
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal charged Nsync and Backstreet boys $25 to use his $11 million Orlando home studio
Shaquille O’Neal charged Nsync and Backstreet boys $25 to use his $11 million Orlando home studio

Shaquille O’Neal’s house in Orlando is ridiculous, but did you know he once charged $25…