“I’m just locked in man!!!”: Terance Mann puts forward his desire to win after torching a season high 25-points against the Splash Brothers

Behind a 25-point night from Terance Mann, the Los Angeles Clippers defeat Golden State Warriors, the 25-year-old wants to win more.

Maybe on a hangover of the Super Bowl, the Golden State Warriors lost their game against the LA Clippers 119-104 Monday night. The final score doesn’t do justice to the Dubs’ struggle or the dominance of a Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-less team.

Behind Stephen Curry’s 16-points in the first quarter alone, the Warriors scored 37 points over Ty Lue’s side but couldn’t stop them from getting 34 on the other end. The Clippers didn’t have their new addition Norman Powell available for the game as well.

But it mattered less, as Terance Mann had them covered. The forward had a back-to-back 20-point game, coming off from a 21-9-2 game against Luka Doncic and Co.

Terance Mann last 2 games: 21/9/2, 9-15 FG

25/7/6, 11-17 FG Both wins against the Mavs and Warriors. pic.twitter.com/6iLl5EzBRN — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 15, 2022

Brace yourselves LA people, Terance Mann is locked in now

Mann hasn’t done justice to the expectations he had developed among fans experts since some of his great performances in the last season’s Playoffs.

Averaging just over 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists this season, before the last two games, he scored in single digit in 10 of his 14 matches. But the man says he’s locked in and wants to win.

“I’m just locked in, man.” 🔒@terance_mann talked to @Dennis3DScott about his performance after the win against the Warriors. #CenterCourt pic.twitter.com/Oh6nqpNJSJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 15, 2022

Finally, someone in LA wants to win. Mann had a season-high 25-points along with 7-boards, 6-dimes, a steal, and a block in the game. He took the game away from the Warriors late in the third quarter.

When 3x Champions were struggling to get it going, Terance went 6/7 from the field and gathered some important boards to end the 3rd quarter on a high note.

Terance Mann goes 6-7 in the 3Q 🔥@LAClippers rolling on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/jJrfy9dvbM — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2022

Without their two superstars, the Clippers have maintained a 29-30 record for the season, being 2-games and a spot ahead of their city rivals.

They sit at 8th and would look to finish the season at least making it to the playoffs. And for that, they’d need Mann to come up big every other night.