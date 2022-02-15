“The Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate is lazy, the guys didn’t play against each other”: 1993 NBA MVP Charles Barkley feels the GOAT debate is an outlet for the media to only attract eyeballs

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley gives his take on the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate, calling it lazy and it being of no relevance in today’s game.

If you’re a hoops fan, it is next to impossible to escape the Michael Jordan–LeBron James debate. The debate between the two basketball legends is an endless topic of discussion and one of America’s favorite barber-shop conversations.

Though there can never be a conclusion to this debate, it is the go-to topic for Television, radio shows, and social media. Millions tune in, finding new angles to the age-old debate. It’s been close to two decades that MJ hung his basketball shoes. However, he continues to be a benchmark for greatness.

During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Charles Barkley spoke about the ageless debate between MJ and LeBron, calling it lazy. The Phoenix Suns MVP believed the GOAT debate was a tool media outlets used to garner ratings only.

The Chuckster narrated a story of his friend who worked in radio, revealing how the controversial debate would have people of all ages involved, thus giving their ratings a boost.

Charles Barkley addresses the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate.

A game-changer in the field of television broadcasting, Barkley gives his take on the MJ-LeBron debate. Having the Chuckster on the show means no holds barred. The eleven-time All-Star is known for his brutal honesty and bold nature. Thus one can expect fireworks when he’s on the screen.

While speaking of the MJ-LeBron debate, Barkley said the following.

“Well, I think it’s lazy. I mean, Michael’s been retired for a hundred years, and why are we trying to worry about him against a guy today,” said Chuck.

Narrating a conversation he had with a friend who works in the Radio, Barkley said.

“A friend of mine, who’s a radio guy says, ‘Charles my only job is to get these fools to call it and order for four hours every day that’s my job.”‘

You know you’re gonna get the old people calling in to defend Michael, you’re gonna get all the young kids calling in to defend LeBron or throw some Kobe in there, some of the older people are gonna throw Kareem in there. But I just think it’s lazy. Michael was the greatest I played against, I got a lot of love and respect for LeBron, he’s a great great player and an amazing man. I just think it’s a lazy debate. It’s just lazy. The guys didn’t play against each other. It’s totally different now.”

Though Barkley makes some compelling points, the argument between the two icons refuses to die. Only time will tell if a Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, or a Devin Booker can replace the respective parties in this iconic conversation.