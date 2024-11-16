“James Harden’s Been Fat-shamed”: Chandler Parsons in Awe of NBA Superstars Aging Like ‘Fine Wine’

Nov 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

We’re currently witnessing a progressive change happening in the NBA. Great players are consistently defying Father Time and playing at the highest level late into their thirties, which was something unthinkable even a decade ago.

Advertisement

In the top 10 list of the KIA MVP Ladder, there are three players above the age of 36, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James. Although James Harden hasn’t made it to the list yet, the 35-year-old is playing at an elite level as well.

On a recent episode of Run It Back, Chandler Parsons tipped his hat to these veterans of the game for still having the competitive fire inside them to push themselves to the limit. Parsons said that when KD came into the league, he was made fun of because he couldn’t bench press 180 pounds. Almost two decades later, Durant is third in the race for MVP this season.

Similarly, Harden has been ridiculed in the past for being overweight. Despite all the chatter, he’s still one of the best players in the league today. Parsons said, “James Harden, he’s been fat-shamed, he’s been out of shape, people have been cursing…he’s playing at an elite level.”

The former NBA star believes that these players should get more praise for aging like fine wine. Parsons also admitted that he could never be in their shoes despite being a former athlete himself.

He added, “I’m 36, I can barely get out of bed to go golf.”

But there are several superstars in the league today above the age of 35.

Kevin Durant is in OKC and James Harden is ready for the tip off in Houston tonight Do you remember when those two statements meant something completely different? Shoutout to these superstars for getting it done for so long 💐 pic.twitter.com/upa6eamT8f — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 16, 2024

It’s one thing to hang around for a few extra years, it’s a whole different thing to be a superstar competing against players often 10 or more years younger than you. There are several factors that enable these players to achieve this status, modern medicine is surely one of them.