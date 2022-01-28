“We’re happy to make Kenny Smith suffer to give you the best, Draymond Green!”: Inside the NBA hilariously welcomes Warriors star on as guest host for the next few weeks

Inside the NBA welcomes Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green as guest co-host onto their show.

Draymond Green absolutely has a career in sports-related television after his very successful NBA career just waiting for him. And it is a notion that most fans of the NBA, in general, will probably agree with?

For those who may be wondering why, all you need to do, is simply take a look at the YouTube clip below.

The perfect combination of humor, analysis, and charisma for a sports show. Frankly, that is something that many, even at the top of the industry don’t have.

But hey, we’re only speaking about what happens AFTER his NBA career, right? After all, the man surely still has some good years left in him. And given that the Warriors are contenders as well, right now, it’d be unthinkable for him to retire now, right?

Relax Warriors fans, we’re not going to shock you there. However, there is something on a similar note that you’re going to want to see.

Draymond Green joins Inside the NBA as a guest analyst during his time off the court

For whoever may be unaware here, Draymond Green is currently suffering from a back injury, and hence, is forced to stay off the court.

In that same situation, most players would likely stay at home, with their family, or at the very most, attend games with their teammates as a cheerleader of sorts. But Draymond?

Well, take a look below.

If we’re being honest here, we couldn’t be more excited to see Draymond Green on the show with the rest of the Inside crew. And we doubt there are many that feel differently on the matter.

